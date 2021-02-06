Antonio Brown, Sammy Watkins Expected to Play in Super Bowl 55 Despite Injuries

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown and tight end Cameron Brate are expected to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday despite being listed as questionable, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wideout Sammy Watkins of the Kansas City Chiefs is questionable but expected to take the field as well.

Brown had been dealing with a knee issue, while Brate was sidelined with a back injury. Watkins was on Kansas City's injury report with a calf issue.

Brown and Watkins have been solid third options at receiver in their respective offenses this season, though both have seen limited playing time.

Watkins appeared in 10 games during the regular season and posted 421 yards and two touchdowns on 37 receptions. Brown, who didn't sign with Tampa Bay until late October after an eight-game suspension for violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy, appeared in eight contests and caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns.

Brate played in all 16 games for the Bucs; however, he only caught 28 passes for 282 yards and two scores. He's caught 11 passes this postseason for 149 yards and one touchdown over three games, however, and he's a sneaky big-play threat behind starting tight end Rob Gronkowski.

While Watkins is appearing in the Super Bowl for the second time in as many years, Brown returns to the title game for the first time since 2011 when he was a rookie with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He caught just one pass on three targets for one yard in a 31-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers.