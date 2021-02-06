    Report: Chiefs' Daniel Kilgore Cleared for Super Bowl After Stint on COVID List

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2021
    Kansas City Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore (67) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore has been cleared to play in Super Bowl LV on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Kilgore was previously placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list because he was in close contact with a barber who tested positive for COVID-19. Kilgore tested negative all week.

    Rapoport added that all other Chiefs and Buccaneers players have tested negative for COVID-19 throughout the week as well.

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter (via ESPN's Adam Teicher), the barber was informed of his positive test as he gave Kansas City players haircuts Sunday.

    Kilgore was in the chair when the barber was told he had tested positive, and since they were already close contacts and both Kilgore and the barber were wearing masks, Kilgore told the barber to finish the haircut.

    That resulted in Kilgore's placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who was also considered a close contact.

    Both Kilgore and Robinson have since been activated, and they are eligible to play Sunday in Super Bowl LV.

    The 33-year-old Kilgore is in his first season with the Chiefs. He started his career with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-17 and then played for the Miami Dolphins from 2018-19.

    Kilgore is the backup to starting center Austin Reiter, though he appeared in seven games and made four starts during the regular season.

    Should Reiter get injured Sunday, Kilgore will be the next man up for head coach Andy Reid.

    While most of the Kansas City roster won a Super Bowl last season, Kilgore is in search of his first Super Bowl victory. He was with the Niners when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII, playing 13 special teams snaps.

