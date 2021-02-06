    Darren Waller on Deshaun Watson, Raiders Trade Rumors: 'It's a Business'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2021

    Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) walks on the sidelines against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan.. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
    Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

    Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has a rational perspective if his name happens to come up in trade talks for Deshaun Watson. 

    Waller told TMZ Sports that the NFL "is a business" when asked about possibly being dealt this offseason. 

    "Crazier things have happened," he added. "I enjoy being where I'm at with the Raiders and that time will come to an end whether it's 10 years from now or it's by Monday. So, I just try to enjoy being here as much as I can."

    Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Feb. 2 that people inside the NFL "expect the Raiders to field calls from teams inquiring about [Derek] Carr’s availability

    Bonsignore noted the potential return in a Carr trade could give the Raiders enough to put together a package for the Houston Texans to acquire Watson. 

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Watson officially asked the Texans for a trade "weeks ago." Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio noted that Houston is telling opposing teams it won't trade the three-time Pro Bowler. 

    Waller has posted back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons with the Raiders. The 28-year-old was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career in 2020. He led the team with 145 targets, 107 receptions, 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Raiders have missed the playoffs in 17 of the past 18 seasons. They finished second in the AFC West with an 8-8 record in 2020.   

    Related

      Kilgore Cleared for Super Bowl

      Chiefs center is cleared for tomorrow after being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list due to close contact with barber

      Kilgore Cleared for Super Bowl
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kilgore Cleared for Super Bowl

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Andy Reid Reportedly Traveling to SBLV After Son Britt's Car Crash

      Andy Reid Reportedly Traveling to SBLV After Son Britt's Car Crash
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Andy Reid Reportedly Traveling to SBLV After Son Britt's Car Crash

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Top Super Bowl Winners Since 2000

      Ranking the best teams to win rings in this century 🏆

      Top Super Bowl Winners Since 2000
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Top Super Bowl Winners Since 2000

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Pro Football HOF 2021: NFL Inductees, Class Finalists and Predictions

      Pro Football HOF 2021: NFL Inductees, Class Finalists and Predictions
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pro Football HOF 2021: NFL Inductees, Class Finalists and Predictions

      Jake Rill
      via Bleacher Report