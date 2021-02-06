Darren Waller on Deshaun Watson, Raiders Trade Rumors: 'It's a Business'

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has a rational perspective if his name happens to come up in trade talks for Deshaun Watson.

Waller told TMZ Sports that the NFL "is a business" when asked about possibly being dealt this offseason.

"Crazier things have happened," he added. "I enjoy being where I'm at with the Raiders and that time will come to an end whether it's 10 years from now or it's by Monday. So, I just try to enjoy being here as much as I can."

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Feb. 2 that people inside the NFL "expect the Raiders to field calls from teams inquiring about [Derek] Carr’s availability"

Bonsignore noted the potential return in a Carr trade could give the Raiders enough to put together a package for the Houston Texans to acquire Watson.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Watson officially asked the Texans for a trade "weeks ago." Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio noted that Houston is telling opposing teams it won't trade the three-time Pro Bowler.

Waller has posted back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons with the Raiders. The 28-year-old was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career in 2020. He led the team with 145 targets, 107 receptions, 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Raiders have missed the playoffs in 17 of the past 18 seasons. They finished second in the AFC West with an 8-8 record in 2020.