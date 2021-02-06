Super Bowl 55: Prop Bets, Predictions for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Super Bowl 55: Prop Bets, Predictions for Chiefs vs. BuccaneersFebruary 6, 2021
Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest days of the sporting year. It's also one of the biggest days of the year for sports bettors.
From bets placed on the result of the game to prop bets relating to individual stats, the coin toss, the halftime show and pretty much anything tied to the Super Bowl, there's something for anyone looking to place a wager. And there are plenty of available bets for Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is set to take place Sunday night with at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Here are predictions for several Super Bowl LV prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Over 56.5 Total Points
One traditional football prop bet is the over/under for total points. For Super Bowl LV, that line is set at 56.5 points. While that's fairly high, the Chiefs and Buccaneers both have strong offenses, so there's a good chance that they will combine for more than that.
Kansas City had the No. 1 offense in the NFL during the regular season, averaging 415.8 total yards per game. It has quarterback Patrick Mahomes (the reigning Super Bowl MVP), wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce and several other talented playmakers.
Tampa Bay's offense is led by six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady. He's surrounded by running back Leonard Fournette, wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown and tight end Travis Kelce. Plus, the Buccaneers have started rolling of late, entering the Super Bowl on a seven-game winning streak.
It should be a competitive matchup, which means both teams' offenses will likely be under pressure to score on most drives. The Chiefs scored 38 points in the AFC Championship Game, while the Buccaneers have recorded at least 30 points in all three of their playoff wins (all on the road).
Feel confident in taking the over and then sit back and watch as the Chiefs and Bucs both air it out in an offensive shootout that won't be decided until late in the game.
Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady: Over 1.5 Passing TDs
No player in NFL history has won as many Super Bowls as Brady. He will be making his 10th Super Bowl appearance Sunday and will be looking to win his seventh championship. There's no player who has felt the pressure of playing on this stage more than the 43-year-old.
This is the first time Brady has made it here without the New England Patriots, for whom he played for the first 20 years of his career. In his first season in Tampa Bay, he's led the Bucs on a remarkable playoff run as a wild-card team, helping them become the first team to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium.
The over/under line for passing touchdowns by Brady is at 1.5. He's passed for multiple touchdowns in each of his past 10 games and threw three in the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers.
Even if the Bucs don't win, they should still put up points in a high-scoring affair. And with Mahomes likely airing it out for the Chiefs, Brady could get close to matching him with how well the Buccaneers' offense has been clicking.
Brady should throw multiple touchdown passes, making this one of the safer prop bets to consider.
Super Bowl MVP: Patrick Mahomes (-106)
No player has better odds of winning Super Bowl LV MVP than Mahomes. And if the 25-year-old receives the honor, he will join an exclusive group. Only Bart Starr (Super Bowls I and II) and Terry Bradshaw (Super Bowls XIII and XIV) have won Super Bowl MVP in consecutive years.
There's a strong chance that Mahomes will become the third player to achieve the feat. He's likely going to have a big showing no matter which team wins. And if the Chiefs emerge victorious, it's likely the MVP award will go to Mahomes.
In the 54 previous Super Bowls, MVP honors have gone to a quarterback 30 times. That makes Mahomes and Brady (who has won the award a record four times) the favorites to win it this year.
So how will this year's Super Bowl MVP be decided? Mahomes will lead a late touchdown drive to put the Chiefs ahead in the fourth quarter. And after Kansas City holds on for its second straight Super Bowl title, Mahomes' impressive numbers and leadership ability will lead to him being named MVP.
Mahomes may be young, but he's enjoyed an impressive career. This will be another strong showing to add to the many he's already had.
