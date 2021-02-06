Super Bowl 55: Prop Bets, Predictions for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

1 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

One traditional football prop bet is the over/under for total points. For Super Bowl LV, that line is set at 56.5 points. While that's fairly high, the Chiefs and Buccaneers both have strong offenses, so there's a good chance that they will combine for more than that.

Kansas City had the No. 1 offense in the NFL during the regular season, averaging 415.8 total yards per game. It has quarterback Patrick Mahomes (the reigning Super Bowl MVP), wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce and several other talented playmakers.

Tampa Bay's offense is led by six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady. He's surrounded by running back Leonard Fournette, wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown and tight end Travis Kelce. Plus, the Buccaneers have started rolling of late, entering the Super Bowl on a seven-game winning streak.

It should be a competitive matchup, which means both teams' offenses will likely be under pressure to score on most drives. The Chiefs scored 38 points in the AFC Championship Game, while the Buccaneers have recorded at least 30 points in all three of their playoff wins (all on the road).

Feel confident in taking the over and then sit back and watch as the Chiefs and Bucs both air it out in an offensive shootout that won't be decided until late in the game.