    Roger Goodell Told Joe Biden All NFL Stadiums Can Be Used for COVID-19 Vaccines

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2021

    FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2020 file photo NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference in Miami. The NFL has set protocols for reopening team facilities and has told the 32 teams to have them in place by May 15. In a memo sent by Goodell and obtained Wednesday, May 6, 2020 by The Associated Press, several phases of the protocols were laid out. The first phase would involve a limited number of non-player personnel, initially 50 percent of the non-player employees (up to a total of 75) on any single day, being approved to be at the facility. But state or local regulations could require a lower number. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote a letter to President Joe Biden informing him that each of the league's stadiums can be used as COVID-19 vaccination sites.

    Goodell sent the letter to Biden on Feb. 4: 

    "The NFL and our 32 member clubs are committed to doing our part to ensure that vaccines are as widely accessible in our communities as possible. To that end, each NFL team will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public in coordination with local, state, and federal health officials. This is currently being done at seven NFL stadiums today. We can expand our efforts to stadiums across the nation more effectively because many of our clubs have offered their facilities previously as COVID testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months."

        

