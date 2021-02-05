Roger Goodell Told Joe Biden All NFL Stadiums Can Be Used for COVID-19 Vaccines

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote a letter to President Joe Biden informing him that each of the league's stadiums can be used as COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Goodell sent the letter to Biden on Feb. 4:

"The NFL and our 32 member clubs are committed to doing our part to ensure that vaccines are as widely accessible in our communities as possible. To that end, each NFL team will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public in coordination with local, state, and federal health officials. This is currently being done at seven NFL stadiums today. We can expand our efforts to stadiums across the nation more effectively because many of our clubs have offered their facilities previously as COVID testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months."

