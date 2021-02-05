Logan Bradley Recounts Playing Patrick Mahomes at Madden After Kidney Transplant

Steve Sanders/Associated Press

Kidney transplant survivor Logan Bradley said he'll be cheering on Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV on Sunday after getting a chance to face off with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback in a game of Madden during his treatment in May 2019.

"I remember he threw an interception," Bradley told BJ Barretta of Radio.com with a laugh during an interview Thursday. "He just asked if I ever played football and just kind of had a normal conversation with me. It was pretty cool."

The interaction with Mahomes came at Children's Mercy Kansas City while he was dealing with complications from his body's initial rejection of the kidney in 2017, but he'd still made enough progress to resume his baseball career at Nevada High School in Missouri prior to his 2019 graduation.

"The rejection left a little damage," he told Matt Resnick of the Nevada Daily Mail in October 2019. "Which means, it just won't last as long as we would hope, but still going to last hopefully 20-plus years."

Bradley explained his decision to root on the Chiefs isn't solely down to Mahomes' past kindness, but it's also because of who'll be under center for the NFC champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I don't really like Tom Brady," he told Barretta. "I'm hoping Mahomes can go out there and show him who's the real GOAT."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Mahomes' Chiefs and Brady's Bucs will face off Sunday night, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.