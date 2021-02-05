NFL Honors 2021: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Awards Odds and Predictions

0 of 7

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The 10th annual NFL Honors will be held Saturday, the day before the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off in the Super Bowl.

Comedian Steve Harvey will play host for the pre-produced event, which will reveal the winners of some of the league's most notable awards and also announce the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

NFL Honors 2021



When: Saturday, Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV or Hulu Live TV

Let's take a closer look at some of possible winners Saturday night, starting with a certain quarterback in Green Bay.