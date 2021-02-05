NFL Honors 2021: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Awards Odds and Predictions

NFL Honors 2021: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Awards Odds and PredictionsFebruary 5, 2021
The 10th annual NFL Honors will be held Saturday, the day before the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off in the Super Bowl.
Comedian Steve Harvey will play host for the pre-produced event, which will reveal the winners of some of the league's most notable awards and also announce the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
When: Saturday, Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Stream: fuboTV or Hulu Live TV
Let's take a closer look at some of possible winners Saturday night, starting with a certain quarterback in Green Bay.
Most Valuable Player
MVP Odds
Aaron Rodgers -400
Patrick Mahomes +350
Josh Allen +1300
Davante Adams +10000
Derrick Henry +10000
Russell Wilson +25000
Tom Brady +25000
Odds obtained via Vegas Insider.
There are some strong candidates for MVP, but none have as good a resume as Aaron Rodgers.
The Green Bay Packers signal-caller was on a mission after Green Bay used its 2020 first-round draft pick to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.
Rodgers led the NFL in completion percentage (70.7), touchdown passes (48), adjusted net yards per pass attempt (8.89) and total QBR (84.3).
Although Green Bay's season ended in disappointment, the 37-year-old had, arguably, the best season of his storied career. It is hard to see him getting passed up for his third MVP.
Prediction: Rodgers wins MVP
Offensive Player of the Year
Rodgers has the strongest case for MVP especially considering the premium placed on the quarterback position. But it is hard to ignore the historic nature of Derrick Henry's season.
The Tennessee Titans running back became just the eighth player in NFL history to rush for at least 2,000 yards. He put up a whopping 126.7 rushing yards per game, averaging a career-high 5.4 yards per carry and piling up 17 rushing touchdowns.
Although Henry's importance to the Titans offense was evident all season, it was especially clear in the wild-card loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens sold out to stop the 27-year-old, limiting him to 18 carries for just 40 yards. It worked, as Baltimore limited the Titans to just 206 total yards and earned a 20-13 victory.
Henry has become the preeminent workhorse in the NFL and should be awarded Offensive Player of the Year.
Prediction: Henry wins Offensive Player of the Year
Defensive Player of the Year
This could be the most tightly contested award of the evening.
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald might just be the best player in football, and he had another terrific season.
The 29-year-old had 13.5 sacks, 14 tackles for a loss and four forced fumbles, terrifying opposing quarterbacks and drawing steady double teams.
However, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt might have done enough to eke this one out.
He led the NFL in sacks (15.0) and tackles for a loss (23). The 26-year-old also tallied a whopping 41 quarterback hits and had seven passes defended to go along with an interception.
Donald's impact on the game is quite evident, but Watt's production is hard to ignore.
Prediction: Watt wins Defensive Player of the Year
Offensive Rookie of the Year
Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Justin Herbert -450
Justin Jefferson +450
Tua Tagovailoa +1500
Chase Claypool +2600
James Robinson +3200
Odds via Vegas Insider.
With respect to Justin Jefferson, it would be absurd for this award to go to anyone not named Justin Herbert.
The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback was pressed into starting duty in Week 2 when a team doctor accidentally punctured Tyrod Taylor's lung during pregame. Herbert almost led the Bolts to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs and never looked back.
The 22-year-old completed close to 67 percent of his passes for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He won each of his last four starts, throwing for eight touchdowns against just one interception during that stretch.
The former Oregon standout displayed strong pocket presence and arm talent. He also showcased decent escapability, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.
Los Angeles has its quarterback for the future.
Prediction: Herbert wins Offensive Rookie of the Year
Defensive Rookie of the Year
Washington Football Team edge-rusher Chase Young lived up to his billing as a generational defensive talent in his rookie season.
The Ohio State product had 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for a loss and four forced fumbles. He made plays all over the field, also tallying three fumble recoveries (one of which he returned for a touchdown) and posting four passes defended.
It does not feel like a stretch to suggest the 21-year-old could be competing for the Defensive Player of the Year Award in the near future.
Prediction: Young wins Defensive Rookie of the Year
Comeback Player of the Year
There is no doubt over who will win Comeback Player of the Year.
It was a miracle Alex Smith even made it back on to a professional football field after a life-threatening ankle injury, much less lead Washington to a 5-1 record as a starter.
The 36-year-old's steadiness under center helped the Football Team to the NFC East title. Even if he never plays again, what he accomplished in his return to the NFL will never be forgotten.
Prediction: Smith wins Comeback Player of the Year
Coach of the Year
Coach of the Year could be another pick 'em award.
Brian Flores led the Miami Dolphins to a five-win improvement and narrowly missed out on the playoffs. Washington head coach Ron Rivera helped the Football Team to the playoffs in his first year on the sidelines in the nation's capital, and he did so amid a battle against cancer.
Then there are the top winners. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid led his team to the best record in football. Sean McDermott oversaw a vastly improved Buffalo Bills team, and Matt LaFleur seemed to have better synergy with Aaron Rodgers in his second season as head coach of the Green Bay Packers.
But let's go with Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who brought a run-heavy scheme from Minnesota to Cleveland and also seemed to get the most out of Baker Mayfield as the Browns made their first playoff appearance since 2002.
Prediction: Stefanski wins Coach of the Year
All stats obtained via Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.