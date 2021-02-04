Tarik Cohen, Clix Repeat as Fortnite Streamer Bowl Champs, Win $250K for Charity

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

The trio of Clix, Tarik Cohen and Xacial won Fortnite's Twitch Rivals: Streamer Bowl II on Thursday. It was the second year in a row Clix and Cohen won the event.

Scoped, Juju Smith-Schuster and Bounce_maxo finished second, while Tfue, Aaron Jones and Griffinmat were third.

The event featured 30 trios comprised of on Twitch streamer, one NFL player and one community champion, with teams competing in arena trios for over $1,000,000 for charity. The winning team took home $250,000 for their charity.

The event had content creators like Ninja, Nickmercs and Loserfruit and NFL players like Christian McCaffrey, Kyler Murray, Josh Allen, Keenan Allen, Saquon Barkley, Justin Jefferson, Austin Ekeler and Calvin Ridley.

Clix, Cohen and Xacial won the first round, while Nate Hill, McCaffrey and JonJon69 took Round 2:

Clix, Cohen and Xacial again took Round 3, while EmadGG, Lynn Bowden and Savixc took the fourth round:

Clix provided one of the highlight moments of the event in that fourth round, all alone with several teams still in the running. While Clix couldn't clutch the win, he picked up several huge eliminations by himself, accumulating much-needed points with the title on the line.