    Tarik Cohen, Clix Repeat as Fortnite Streamer Bowl Champs, Win $250K for Charity

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2021

    Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. The Chicago Bears won 30-26. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
    Danny Karnik/Associated Press

    The trio of Clix, Tarik Cohen and Xacial won Fortnite's Twitch Rivals: Streamer Bowl II on Thursday. It was the second year in a row Clix and Cohen won the event.

    Scoped, Juju Smith-Schuster and Bounce_maxo finished second, while Tfue, Aaron Jones and Griffinmat were third.

    The event featured 30 trios comprised of on Twitch streamer, one NFL player and one community champion, with teams competing in arena trios for over $1,000,000 for charity. The winning team took home $250,000 for their charity. 

    The event had content creators like Ninja, Nickmercs and Loserfruit and NFL players like Christian McCaffrey, Kyler Murray, Josh Allen, Keenan Allen, Saquon Barkley, Justin Jefferson, Austin Ekeler and Calvin Ridley. 

    Clix, Cohen and Xacial won the first round, while Nate Hill, McCaffrey and JonJon69 took Round 2:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Clix, Cohen and Xacial again took Round 3, while EmadGG, Lynn Bowden and Savixc took the fourth round:

    Clix provided one of the highlight moments of the event in that fourth round, all alone with several teams still in the running. While Clix couldn't clutch the win, he picked up several huge eliminations by himself, accumulating much-needed points with the title on the line. 

    Related

      @BR_Gridiron NFL Awards 🏆

      Our expert consensus honors for the 2020 season

      @BR_Gridiron NFL Awards 🏆
      NFL logo
      NFL

      @BR_Gridiron NFL Awards 🏆

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Roger Goodell Super Bowl Press Conference

      NFL commissioner talks COVID-19, minority coaches, more at SB 55 press conference

      Roger Goodell Super Bowl Press Conference
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Roger Goodell Super Bowl Press Conference

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      $3.46M Bet on Bucs 😱

      Mattress Mack just put down nearly $3.5M on the Bucs (+3.5) with DraftKings

      $3.46M Bet on Bucs 😱
      NFL logo
      NFL

      $3.46M Bet on Bucs 😱

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Peyton Manning Came 'Close' to Accepting Broadcasting Job

      Peyton Manning Came 'Close' to Accepting Broadcasting Job
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Peyton Manning Came 'Close' to Accepting Broadcasting Job

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report