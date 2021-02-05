Advice for StatHero NFL Picks for Super Bowl LV

0 of 6

Associated Press

With the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers clashing for Super Bowl LV, StatHero offers fantasy players their own chance at head-to-head glory.

Gamers have a $40,000 cap to create a six-player squad to oppose one of StatHero's four lineups. Choose one to compete against wisely, as entries can use no more than two of the same players.

StatHero has altered the format for the Big Game. Rather than needing one quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end each, participants can fill five flex spots however they please. While this technically means a lineup can deploy both Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, it'd then be mathematically impossible to also select Travis Kelce or Tyreek Hill.

This is especially important since the quarterbacks remain ineligible for the pivotal MVP slot. The skill-position player occupying this seat will earn double the points. Since options are so limited, this will likely swing matchups against the house.

In such a star-driven Super Bowl, it makes sense to utilize a star-heavy approach. This lineup also throws two darts on big names slumping or recovering from an injury. These risks pay off when making room for two all-world teammates seeking their second straight championship.