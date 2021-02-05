Bleacher Report's Expert Super Bowl LV Picks and Predictions

0 of 6

Uncredited/Associated Press

After two long weeks, we've finally reached Super Bowl LV weekend.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first-ever true home team in Super Bowl history, while the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to become the league's first repeat champion in 16 years.

Most of the human interest stories have run, and the lion's share of the digital press conferences are over. Now, it's about time to pick a side and lock in bets for the over/under, the MVP and any of the hundreds of props on the table.

It's hard to bet against Patrick Mahomes and just as difficult to be on the other side of a team led by Tom Brady, so we understand if you're agonizing over this one. We're also looking at one of the highest O/U totals in Super Bowl history, which is tricky since the under is less fun to back than the over.

Whether you want to mirror them or fade them, here's where Bleacher Report NFL correspondents Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski stand on one of the most highly anticipated championships in modern NFL history.

Lines, totals and props are from DraftKings as of Thursday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m. ET.