2021 NFL Mock Draft: B/R's Post-Super Bowl Predictions

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

With Super Bowl LV now in the rearview mirror, the NFL offseason is officially underway with the draft set to dominate the festivities.

But the meeting between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers can serve as a template for others searching to establish a winning culture and Super Bowl standard.

While Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is the consensus No. 1 overall talent, organizations that land other quarterbacks in the draft understand the great Patrick Mahomes went 10th overall. In fact, the Chiefs' explosive receiving corps features multiple non-first-round talents in Tyreek Hill (fifth round), Mecole Hardman (second), Demarcus Robinson (fourth) and tight end Travis Kelce (third).

On the flip side, the Buccaneers took advantage of an excellent 2020 draft class to help fill out an already-talented roster. First-round right tackle Tristan Wirfs played as well as any other rookie. Second-round safety Antoine Winfield Jr. served as a playmaker along the Buccaneers backline. Fifth-round wide receiver Tyler Johnson flashed, too.

Good teams find a way to add quality talent in the draft no matter where they're slotted. And that will be doubly true in a year when the entire process will be turned upside down thanks to the cancellation of the combine and limitations placed on usual scouting methods.

In order to dethrone the league's best, everything starts with a critical first-round selection. The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock.