    Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Jets Aren't Atop QB's Wish List Amid Texans Drama

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 4, 2021

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) kneels / sits on the field in frustration during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
    Matt Patterson/Associated Press

    Deshaun Watson reportedly wants out of Houston, but he doesn't necessarily want to go to New York.

    After one report suggested that the Jets were Watson's top destination, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano said he "doesn't have the Jets at the top of his wish list." Instead, a source told him "there are several teams to which the three-time Pro Bowler would welcome a trade."

    "Really, though, the top of his list might be, 'Anywhere but Houston,'" the source told Vacchiano. "If he really wants out, why would he say 'no' to any trade?"

    According to Chris Simms of NBC Sports, Watson is "willing" to sit out the 2021 NFL season rather than play for the Texans again (h/t Chris Franklin of NJ Advance Media). However, new general manager Nick Caserio told reporters the team has "zero interest" in moving the star. 

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

