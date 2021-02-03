Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Jets Aren't Atop QB's Wish List Amid Texans Drama

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Deshaun Watson reportedly wants out of Houston, but he doesn't necessarily want to go to New York.

After one report suggested that the Jets were Watson's top destination, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano said he "doesn't have the Jets at the top of his wish list." Instead, a source told him "there are several teams to which the three-time Pro Bowler would welcome a trade."

"Really, though, the top of his list might be, 'Anywhere but Houston,'" the source told Vacchiano. "If he really wants out, why would he say 'no' to any trade?"

According to Chris Simms of NBC Sports, Watson is "willing" to sit out the 2021 NFL season rather than play for the Texans again (h/t Chris Franklin of NJ Advance Media). However, new general manager Nick Caserio told reporters the team has "zero interest" in moving the star.

