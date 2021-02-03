    NFL Announces 0.08% COVID-19 Positive Test Rate During 2020 Season

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 3, 2021

    Detail view of NFL shield logo on a goal post pad before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
    Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

    With one game to go, there are near-final results for a new NFL statistic this season.

    The league's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, released final numbers for the league's COVID-19 test rates, dating back to Aug. 1, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

    The league had a 0.08 percent positivity rate during the season, with 262 cases detected among players and 463 in staff members. 

        

