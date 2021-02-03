    Todd Gurley Says Jared Goff 'Has a Lot of Ball Left in Him' After Lions Trade

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2021
    Alerted 19m ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, left, and running back Todd Gurley talks prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley expects to see former teammate Jared Goff rebound following his trade to the Detroit Lions.

    During an appearance Wednesday on NFL Network, Gurley said he's happy Goff will "be able to go somewhere and hopefully those guys welcome him with open arms and just not be judgmental and just let him play":

    "He's been a No. 1 pick for a reason, and he has a lot of ball left in him. I just want him to be happy, and I just want him to be able to go out there.

    "It could be a good thing for him, you know? Just add an extra chip on your shoulder. A lot of players like to play with chips on their shoulder, but it's a lot different when you're a franchise quarterback and you take your team to the Super Bowl and two years later you're on a whole other team. Like I told him, man, love him, just want him to be happy and keep doing what you're doing."

    Los Angeles clearly soured on Goff. His performance steadily regressed following his two straight Pro Bowl appearances in 2017 and '18, making his four-year, $134 million extension an albatross on the team's payroll.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It almost feels like some are already writing obituaries for Goff's NFL career when he only turned 26 last October.

    There's no getting around how bad he was in 2020. He finished with 3,952 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, while his 7.2 yards per attempt were more than a full yard lower than his breakout 2018 campaign (8.4).

    If Goff couldn't make it work with Sean McVay—somebody who already has a coaching tree at age 35 because of his offensive expertise—then it doesn't bode well for his future. This isn't exactly a great time to join the Lions either.

    Still, Goff told the Los Angeles TimesSam Farmer on Tuesday how it "became increasingly clear" the Rams were the wrong place for him. He needs a fresh start, and he'll likely carry a massive chip on his shoulder to prove McVay and general manager Les Snead wrong.    

    Related

      Are Mahomes-Reid the New Brady-Belichick?

      Why @GDavenport thinks a win Sunday could be the start of NFL's next great QB-HC dynasty📲

      Are Mahomes-Reid the New Brady-Belichick?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Are Mahomes-Reid the New Brady-Belichick?

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Announces 0.08% COVID-19 Positive Test Rate During 2020 Season

      NFL Announces 0.08% COVID-19 Positive Test Rate During 2020 Season
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Announces 0.08% COVID-19 Positive Test Rate During 2020 Season

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Gruden Accused of Tampering

      NFL GM accused Raiders HC of 'blatant tampering' after his podcast comments about Richard Sherman

      Report: Gruden Accused of Tampering
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Gruden Accused of Tampering

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      DeMaurice Smith: Super Bowl Won't Move Under 'Any Scenario'

      DeMaurice Smith: Super Bowl Won't Move Under 'Any Scenario'
      NFL logo
      NFL

      DeMaurice Smith: Super Bowl Won't Move Under 'Any Scenario'

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report