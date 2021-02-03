Scotty Miller: 'I Didn't Mean Any Disrespect' with Tyreek Hill Comments

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller didn't think he created any "bulletin-board material" when he said he could beat Tyreek Hill in a race.

Miller addressed his previous comments Wednesday ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk:

"I mean, he could take that statement, they could take that statement any way they want to. But at the end of the day, I didn't mean any disrespect by it. I gave him his credit. I said he's an unbelievable talent, unbelievably fast, unbelievably quick. But if anybody asks me, 'Hey, do you think you're faster than somebody?' The answer is going to be yes because I have belief in myself, I have confidence in myself. Speed is one thing I'm very passionate about."

Last week, Miller said he would win a race against anyone in the NFL, including Hill, during an interview on The Dan Patrick Show:

Hill has often been considered one of the fastest players in football—his mark of 21.91 mph was the fifth-fastest by a ball-carrier in 2020, according to Next Gen Stats—but Miller has also displayed plenty of speed. He averaged 15.2 yards per reception this season and came through with a game-changing 39-yard touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

Some might have thought the second-year player was calling out Hill, but Miller believes it was just self-confidence.