    Scotty Miller: 'I Didn't Mean Any Disrespect' with Tyreek Hill Comments

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Scott Miller celebrates after catching a 39-yard touchdown pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
    Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller didn't think he created any "bulletin-board material" when he said he could beat Tyreek Hill in a race.

    Miller addressed his previous comments Wednesday ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk:

    "I mean, he could take that statement, they could take that statement any way they want to. But at the end of the day, I didn't mean any disrespect by it. I gave him his credit. I said he's an unbelievable talent, unbelievably fast, unbelievably quick. But if anybody asks me, 'Hey, do you think you're faster than somebody?' The answer is going to be yes because I have belief in myself, I have confidence in myself. Speed is one thing I'm very passionate about."

    Last week, Miller said he would win a race against anyone in the NFL, including Hill, during an interview on The Dan Patrick Show:

    Hill has often been considered one of the fastest players in football—his mark of 21.91 mph was the fifth-fastest by a ball-carrier in 2020, according to Next Gen Stats—but Miller has also displayed plenty of speed. He averaged 15.2 yards per reception this season and came through with a game-changing 39-yard touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

    Some might have thought the second-year player was calling out Hill, but Miller believes it was just self-confidence.            

