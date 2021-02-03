NFL, Under Armour Reportedly Ending Licensing Contract

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

Under Armour has reportedly ended its licensing contract with the NFL ahead of Super Bowl LV on Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Financial Times (via Scott Gleeson of USA Today) reported Tuesday the agreement allowed for the company's logo to appear on gloves and other on-field accessories. While that's now being restricted, individual contracts with players are still being reviewed.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is among the players who have previously sported Under Armour apparel. It's unclear how the decision will impact Sunday's championship game.

The contract, which was worth an estimated $10-15 million per year, was scheduled to run through the end of 2021, according to the Financial Times.

Under Armour previously dropped out of a 10-year contract with MLB to become the league's on-field supplier, while it has worked to end other agreements worth around $300 million in total value, per the Financial Times.

The company said it's in contact with the NFL about "alternative opportunities."