Clinicians Worry NFL Concussion Settlements Discriminate Against Black Players

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Multiple clinicians involved in determining concussion settlements for former NFL players believe the system could be discriminating against Black players, according to Pete Madden, Cho Park and Ryan Smith

demographic groups and is then "adjusted to account for expected differences in age, gender, education—and race."

Former NFL players Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport filed a lawsuit against the league last August alleging racial bias built into the scoring system skewed payouts among the players.

Per Madden, Park and Smith, race-norming "is in use across several different medical fields as a supposed safeguard against misdiagnosis. But because these 'norms' assume that the average Black player starts at a lower level of cognitive functioning than the average white player at the outset of their careers, the former players say, Black players need to show larger cognitive declines than white players to qualify for compensation."

"What the NFL is doing to us right now ... when they use a different scale for African Americans versus any other race?" Davenport said. "That's literally the definition of systematic racism."