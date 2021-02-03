Carson Wentz Trade Rumors: Eagles Will 'Absolutely Listen' to Offers for QB

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

As the Philadelphia Eagles continue to determine their best path forward at the quarterback position, they will reportedly be willing to take offers on Carson Wentz this offseason.

Appearing on 97.5 The Fanatic (h/t Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation), ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Eagles will "absolutely listen" to trade proposals for Wentz.

"And if a team makes the right offer, there will be a trade that will be made," he added. "But if a team doesn’t make the right offer, I think that they will be open to bringing him back and having him compete in camp with Jalen Hurts. So, to me, it could go either way."

Wentz's relationship with the Eagles has been a topic of conversation dating back to when he was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts in Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers.

Last month, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Wentz had "increasingly rebuffed advice, defied criticism and clashed with former coach Doug Pederson last season."

Prior to Philadelphia's final game of the season against Washington, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported on Sunday NFL Countdown that Wentz's "relationship with the Eagles is all but fractured," and he's "expected to ask the Eagles for a trade and will help the Eagles facilitate a trade."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted in January the Eagles still want Wentz and think they can salvage their relationship with him.

Philadelphia did make a change at head coach. Doug Pederson, who was fired on Jan. 11, has been replaced by former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni.

The expectation is there will be significant quarterback movement this offseason. One major domino has already fallen, with the Los Angeles Rams agreeing to send Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round draft pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Next season marks the start of Wentz's four-year, $128 million contract he signed in June 2019. The 28-year-old's deal includes a $34.67 million cap hit and $59.22 million in dead money for 2021, per Spotrac.

Wentz is coming off the worst season of his career in 2020. He threw for 2,620 yards and 16 touchdowns in 12 starts. His 15 interceptions were tied with Drew Lock for most in the NFL, and his 57.4 completion percentage ranked 34th out of 35 qualified quarterbacks.