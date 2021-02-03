Jordan Love on Aaron Rodgers, Packers' QB Situation: 'I Don't Make Those Calls'

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers rookie quarterback Jordan Love took a diplomatic approach Tuesday when asked what the future holds for him.

According to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, Love said:

"The situation I'm in, they brought me in to learn as much as I can, and that's really all I can do. I don't make those calls; they do. Obviously, [like] anybody, you wanna be out there competing. The way I look at it, if I'm not ready to be out there, then I have to keep working. I mean, I definitely grew a lot during the season. It's a lot when you first get there, your head's kinda spinning, but once you get your feet into it and get through the season, your confidence gains."

The Packers made Love the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but with longtime starter Aaron Rodgers turning in an MVP-caliber campaign, Love didn't see the field as a rookie.

