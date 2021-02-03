    Jordan Love on Aaron Rodgers, Packers' QB Situation: 'I Don't Make Those Calls'

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2021

    Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during NFL football practice Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers rookie quarterback Jordan Love took a diplomatic approach Tuesday when asked what the future holds for him.

    According to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, Love said:

    "The situation I'm in, they brought me in to learn as much as I can, and that's really all I can do. I don't make those calls; they do. Obviously, [like] anybody, you wanna be out there competing. The way I look at it, if I'm not ready to be out there, then I have to keep working. I mean, I definitely grew a lot during the season. It's a lot when you first get there, your head's kinda spinning, but once you get your feet into it and get through the season, your confidence gains."

    The Packers made Love the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but with longtime starter Aaron Rodgers turning in an MVP-caliber campaign, Love didn't see the field as a rookie.

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Raiders Eyeing Deshaun Watson

      Raiders taking calls about Derek Carr for possible three-team trade that sends Watson to Vegas (LV Review-Journal)

      Raiders Eyeing Deshaun Watson
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Raiders Eyeing Deshaun Watson

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Chiefs-Bucs Clear COVID Tests

      Both teams clear two rounds of testing today after Chiefs players put on reserve/COVID-19 list yesterday (NFL Network)

      Chiefs-Bucs Clear COVID Tests
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chiefs-Bucs Clear COVID Tests

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Bucs Won't Fire Cannons at SB

      Tampa Bay traditionally fires cannons after scoring TDs, but NFL will not permit it at the Super Bowl

      Bucs Won't Fire Cannons at SB
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bucs Won't Fire Cannons at SB

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      LeSean McCoy Might Retire

      Shady says he could retire if Bucs win the Super Bowl: 'If I get two championships, with my resume, it might be over'

      LeSean McCoy Might Retire
      NFL logo
      NFL

      LeSean McCoy Might Retire

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report