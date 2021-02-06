NFL Honors 2021: Updated Predictions for Top Awards

0 of 5

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Roll out the red carpet, as the stars will align for the 2021 NFL Honors award show February 6 at the Straz Center in Tampa, Florida. Some of the most known playmakers will add to their resumes while a few new faces shine in the spotlight.

Before quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady lead their respective teams into Raymond James Stadium for a much-anticipated Super Bowl LV matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we'll recognize the players and a coach who put their best on display throughout the 2020 campaign.

We've predicted winners for seven awards and made a case for each selection. If you want to watch the ceremony, check out the viewing information below.

When: Saturday, February 6 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Straz Center in Tampa, Florida

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access