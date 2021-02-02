Jared Goff Says He Enjoyed Time with Rams Despite Not Being 'Wanted' in the End

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Jared Goff isn't going to let the trade that sent him from the Los Angeles Rams to the Detroit Lions spoil his memories with the NFC West team, per Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times:



"I really enjoyed my time here. I want to leave this on a positive note. Obviously, the ending wasn't favorable and wasn't fun. But them drafting me No. 1 overall and bringing me to a city that hasn't had a football team in a long time, being a part of that rebuild after 2016, being able to help bring L.A. football back to prominence, all that stuff I take extreme pride in. It's something that I'll always remember."

However, he suggested there were somewhat mutual feelings about his future as he was traded away.

"As the quarterback, as the guy that's at arguably the most important position on the field, if you're in a place that you're not wanted and they want to move on from you, the feeling's mutual," he said.

The Rams traded Goff, two future first-round picks and a third-round selection to the Lions for Matthew Stafford, which clearly signaled they believe the latter is more likely to take advantage of their win-now window than the No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft.

Los Angeles has a stellar defense that led the league in both fewest yards and points allowed in 2020. Stafford will also have Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp to throw to and could lead the team to the Super Bowl if he lives up to expectations.

Still, Goff accomplished plenty in his four full seasons as a starter with the Rams.

He was a two-time Pro Bowler who led the Rams to the playoffs three times and the Super Bowl once. Prior to drafting Goff, the franchise failed to make the playoffs at all from 2005 through 2016.

However, consistency became an issue, especially when he failed to throw for 200 yards in either of the team's playoff games this season. He also had only 20 touchdown throws to 13 interceptions during the regular season, as the team relied on its strong defense to guide it to the playoffs.

Unfortunately for Goff, the Lions are not as well equipped to compete in the immediate future.

They missed the playoffs in each of the last four years and will not have Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey on defense to give the offense a cushion. That will put more of the pressure on Goff as he looks to bounce back from a mediocre season.