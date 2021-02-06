Report: Packers Hire Joe Barry to Replace Mike Pettine as Defensive Coordinator

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are planning to hire Los Angeles Chargers defensive passing game coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Barry as their next defensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

The Packers did not renew the contract of former defensive coordinator Mike Pettine after a 2020 season that saw the defense finish ninth in yards allowed and 13th in points allowed. He had held the role since 2018.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters the team needed to move in a new direction:

"Just really grateful for what Mike brought to us. Obviously, he was a guy that I really leaned on. And anytime you make a decision like this, it's never easy. It weighs heavily on your heart. Like I said, really grateful for everything he brought. Going to two straight NFC Championship games, we couldn't have done it without Mike Pettine. And just felt like it was one of those deals where, again, it's always a tough decision, but just needed some new leadership on that side of the ball. So that's just the direction that we decided to go."

One factor working against Pettine was that the Packers gave up a combined 68 points in the past two NFC Championship Games, both losses. Another was that LaFleur criticized the decision to play man coverage right before halftime in this year's NFC Championship Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which backfired when Scotty Miller caught a 39-yard touchdown pass with one second left in the half.

"It was man coverage—definitely not the right call for the situation and you can't do stuff like that against a good football team and expect to win," he told reporters. "You just can't do that stuff. I blame us as coaches for putting our guys in that situation. That's inexcusable. That should not have happened."

So the Packers, 26-6 in the past two seasons under LaFleur, will turn to Barry to help get them past the conference title game.

He initially accepted a job to link up with new Chargers head coach Brandon Staley in January 2021, but will reportedly forgo that for an expanded role in Green Bay.

Barry brings 20 years of experience, having been the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions (2007-08) and Washington Football Team (2015-16).

The 50-year-old has held various roles in the NFL since 2000, serving as an assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers (2000) and a linebackers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2001-06, 2009), San Diego Chargers (2011-14) and the Los Angeles Rams (2017-20).

He was also an assistant head coach for the Rams under Sean McVay.