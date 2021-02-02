    Chiefs GM Says KC Will Try to Re-Sign Sammy Watkins in FA: 'I Love Having Him'

    Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce make most of the headlines when it comes to Kansas City Chiefs pass-catchers, but the defending champions will look to keep one of their key secondary playmakers this offseason. 

    "Sammy is a big part of this offense," general manager Brett Veach said when asked if he plans on re-signing Sammy Watkins, per Adam Teicher of ESPN. "When he's healthy, we're better. If there's a way we can make it work again, we'll certainly try to do that. I love having him around."

    The Chiefs signed Watkins to a three-year deal prior to the 2018 campaign, and he has been an important role player ever since.

    He tallied 519 receiving yards and three touchdown catches in his first year with the team, 673 receiving yards and three touchdown catches last year, and 421 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 10 games this season.

    Frankly, there are only so many targets to go around on the loaded Chiefs offense with Kelce and Hill drawing the majority of them and the combination of Watkins, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson taking advantage of the space created by double-teams for the primary options.

    On an individual level, Watkins has never quite been able to replicate his numbers from his first two seasons in the league after the Buffalo Bills selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

    The Clemson product posted a career-best 65 catches for 982 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie and followed up with 60 catches for 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns in his second season.

    However, he played just eight games in his third campaign before Buffalo traded him to the Los Angeles Rams. He played for the Rams in 2017 and then signed his deal with the Chiefs.

    It seems as if Veach would like Watkins' next deal to be with Kansas City as well.

