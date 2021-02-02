Falcons Trade Rumors: Matt Ryan, Julio Jones Won't Be Moved Despite Buzz

Curtis Compton/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons aren't looking to move Matt Ryan or Julio Jones, and "every expectation" is the two stars will remain with the team to open the 2021 season, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero cited the salary-cap implications to trading Ryan or Jones as one reason they're likely to stay put:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.