    Falcons Trade Rumors: Matt Ryan, Julio Jones Won't Be Moved Despite Buzz

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2021

    Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan shares a laugh with wide receiver Julio Jones after he made a shoe string catch during NFL football training camp on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)
    Curtis Compton/Associated Press

    The Atlanta Falcons aren't looking to move Matt Ryan or Julio Jones, and "every expectation" is the two stars will remain with the team to open the 2021 season, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

    Pelissero cited the salary-cap implications to trading Ryan or Jones as one reason they're likely to stay put:

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Falcons 2021 Mock Draft: Offseason 2.0 Edition

      Falcons 2021 Mock Draft: Offseason 2.0 Edition
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      Falcons 2021 Mock Draft: Offseason 2.0 Edition

      Kevin Knight
      via The Falcoholic

      Chancellor Relives SB Loss

      ‘To this day’ Kam Chancellor still doesn’t know why Seattle didn’t give the ball to Marshawn (Players' Tribune)

      Chancellor Relives SB Loss
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chancellor Relives SB Loss

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Orange Gatorade Opens as Favorite for Annual Prop Bet

      Orange Gatorade Opens as Favorite for Annual Prop Bet
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Orange Gatorade Opens as Favorite for Annual Prop Bet

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Falcons 2021 mock draft: First steps to winning now

      Falcons 2021 mock draft: First steps to winning now
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      Falcons 2021 mock draft: First steps to winning now

      Deen Worley
      via Falcons Wire