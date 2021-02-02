    Video: Stone Cold Steve Austin Surprises 49ers' George Kittle During Interview

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2021

    San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

    Stone Cold Steve Austin delivered a stunner of another type Tuesday during ESPN's First Take.

    San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle was a guest on the show when moderator Molly Qerim Rose referenced his fandom of the Texas Rattlesnake. Kittle was in the middle of speaking when Austin hopped into the chat (around 5:10 mark).

    Austin proceeded to go over his brief football career and said he might have made a good tight end. Kittle said he'd be willing to practice catching beer cans—one of Austin's trademarks—and wanted to learn how to drive a beer truck.

    During an edition of WWE Raw in 1999, Stone Cold drove a Coors Light truck to the ring and sprayed Vince McMahon, The Rock and Shane McMahon with beer.

    The NFL has allowed players to get pretty creative with celebrations. Perhaps Kittle can bring a beer truck onto the field after scoring a touchdown.        

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Chancellor Relives SB Loss

      ‘To this day’ Kam Chancellor still doesn’t know why Seattle didn’t give the ball to Marshawn (Players' Tribune)

      Chancellor Relives SB Loss
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chancellor Relives SB Loss

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Orange Gatorade Opens as Favorite for Annual Prop Bet

      Orange Gatorade Opens as Favorite for Annual Prop Bet
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Orange Gatorade Opens as Favorite for Annual Prop Bet

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      49ers DB coach Tony Oden is joining Robert Saleh in New York

      49ers DB coach Tony Oden is joining Robert Saleh in New York
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      49ers DB coach Tony Oden is joining Robert Saleh in New York

      Kyle Posey
      via Niners Nation

      George Kittle has perfect reaction to Rams' Matthew Stafford trade

      George Kittle has perfect reaction to Rams' Matthew Stafford trade
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      George Kittle has perfect reaction to Rams' Matthew Stafford trade

      RSN
      via RSN