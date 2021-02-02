Video: Stone Cold Steve Austin Surprises 49ers' George Kittle During Interview

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Stone Cold Steve Austin delivered a stunner of another type Tuesday during ESPN's First Take.

San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle was a guest on the show when moderator Molly Qerim Rose referenced his fandom of the Texas Rattlesnake. Kittle was in the middle of speaking when Austin hopped into the chat (around 5:10 mark).

Austin proceeded to go over his brief football career and said he might have made a good tight end. Kittle said he'd be willing to practice catching beer cans—one of Austin's trademarks—and wanted to learn how to drive a beer truck.

During an edition of WWE Raw in 1999, Stone Cold drove a Coors Light truck to the ring and sprayed Vince McMahon, The Rock and Shane McMahon with beer.

The NFL has allowed players to get pretty creative with celebrations. Perhaps Kittle can bring a beer truck onto the field after scoring a touchdown.