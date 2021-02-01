    Tony DeAngelo Will Not Play for Rangers Again After Georgiev Incident, Says GM

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2021
    Alerted 52m ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, New York Rangers' Tony DeAngelo gets off a pass during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. General manager Jeff Gorton says DeAngelo has played his final game for the Rangers despite going unclaimed on waivers. Gorton said the 25-year-old defenseman will not be around the team after an undisclosed â€œincident.
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    Defenseman Tony DeAngelo has apparently played his final game for the New York Rangers.

    The team announced he was not on the ice Sunday because he was on waivers. On Monday, general manager Jeff Gorton said DeAngelo would no longer play for the team after a skirmish with goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

    Friedman noted Gorton said DeAngelo was given one final chance after he was upset when he was scratched earlier in the season, and that issue with Georgiev was clearly the final straw.

    Emily Kaplan of ESPN provided more details, noting DeAngelo went unclaimed on waivers Monday.

    This comes after the Rangers appeared to make the defenseman a key part of their future when they signed him to a two-year, $9.6 million contract extension in October. However, he struggled out of the gates in 2020-21 and was benched for multiple games following a costly penalty in the home opener.

    He was also on the ice for four goals against during Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime.

    Kaplan described the altercation with Georgiev as a "minor" one, but it was yet another unwanted development involving the defenseman for the Rangers this season.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    DeAngelo played for the Arizona Coyotes in 2016-17 and has been with the Rangers ever since.

    Last season was his best for New York, as he posted career-high marks across the board with 53 points on 15 goals and 38 assists in 68 games. He also finished with a plus-minus of plus-12, which stands in stark contrast to his minus-six mark and single point through six games this season.

    The Rangers face the Penguins again Monday in their first game since moving on from DeAngelo.

    Related

      Game #9: Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers Open Thread

      Game #9: Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers Open Thread
      New York Rangers logo
      New York Rangers

      Game #9: Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers Open Thread

      Jack McKenna
      via Blueshirt Banter

      Penguins-Rangers stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

      Penguins-Rangers stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup
      New York Rangers logo
      New York Rangers

      Penguins-Rangers stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Penguins-Rangers stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

      Penguins-Rangers stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup
      New York Rangers logo
      New York Rangers

      Penguins-Rangers stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

      Sean Leahy
      via ProHockeyTalk | NBC Sports

      Rangers’ Kaapo Kakko goes on COVID-19 list as Devils game gets postponed

      Rangers’ Kaapo Kakko goes on COVID-19 list as Devils game gets postponed
      New York Rangers logo
      New York Rangers

      Rangers’ Kaapo Kakko goes on COVID-19 list as Devils game gets postponed

      New York Post
      via New York Post