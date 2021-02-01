Tony DeAngelo Will Not Play for Rangers Again After Georgiev Incident, Says GM

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Defenseman Tony DeAngelo has apparently played his final game for the New York Rangers.

The team announced he was not on the ice Sunday because he was on waivers. On Monday, general manager Jeff Gorton said DeAngelo would no longer play for the team after a skirmish with goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Friedman noted Gorton said DeAngelo was given one final chance after he was upset when he was scratched earlier in the season, and that issue with Georgiev was clearly the final straw.

Emily Kaplan of ESPN provided more details, noting DeAngelo went unclaimed on waivers Monday.

This comes after the Rangers appeared to make the defenseman a key part of their future when they signed him to a two-year, $9.6 million contract extension in October. However, he struggled out of the gates in 2020-21 and was benched for multiple games following a costly penalty in the home opener.

He was also on the ice for four goals against during Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime.

Kaplan described the altercation with Georgiev as a "minor" one, but it was yet another unwanted development involving the defenseman for the Rangers this season.

DeAngelo played for the Arizona Coyotes in 2016-17 and has been with the Rangers ever since.

Last season was his best for New York, as he posted career-high marks across the board with 53 points on 15 goals and 38 assists in 68 games. He also finished with a plus-minus of plus-12, which stands in stark contrast to his minus-six mark and single point through six games this season.

The Rangers face the Penguins again Monday in their first game since moving on from DeAngelo.