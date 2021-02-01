Super Bowl Odds 2021: Latest Vegas Lines Before Chiefs vs. Bucs Media Day

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Super Bowl week has arrived, though it has a new look as most things do in 2021.

Opening Night, previously known as Media Day, is one of many events forced into a virtual format this time around.

But the game itself should be business as usual, and that's where Super Bowl LV has a chance to stand apart from the rest for strictly football reasons. Tom Brady stands on one side of the matchup, and Patrick Mahomes is on the other. In a quarterback-driven league, this is arguably as good as it can get.

Oddsmakers seem to agree, as they're calling for a high-scoring, close contest that could come down to the wire.

We'll examine the latest line below, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and then dig deeper into this can't-miss matchup.

Super Bowl LV

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: Sunday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

TV: CBS

Latest Line: Chiefs -3 (O/U 56.5)

What To Watch

Both defenses have their work cut out for them.

Mahomes and the Chiefs keep constant pressure on opponents because the threat of the next big play looms over every snap. That has plenty to do with the dynamic passer (MVP in 2018 and Super Bowl MVP this past year), but he's hardly the only weapon in coach Andy Reid's attack.

They have the league's most electric wideout in Tyreek Hill, who's scorching hot right now (17 receptions for 282 yards in two playoff games) and eviscerated this Tampa defense in late November (13 catches for 269 yards and three scores). Travis Kelce can make a convincing argument as the NFL's best tight end. Sammy Watkins leads a group of complementary receivers who can pop at any time.

Tampa's challenge is to keep Kansas City out of rhythm. There are probably two ways that can happen. The first is keeping the Chiefs off of the field, which probably isn't happening for 60 minutes. There's too much volatility in the Buccaneers' ground game, and their offense likes to take big shots anyway.

The second is causing chaos, which has been a specialty of Tampa's this season. The Bucs tied for the fourth-most sacks (48) and seventh-most interceptions (15). The only problem is Mahomes is almost allergic to mistakes. He never gets rushed under duress, which is a big part of the reason he's thrown just 11 total interceptions the past two seasons—or one fewer than he had in his MVP campaign.

On the flip side, Kansas City's secondary is fighting an uphill battle on paper. It takes an elite defense to keep pace with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski and Scotty Miller, and the Chiefs are middle of the pack.

They'll surely look to speed up Brady, both to disrupt his rhythm with his receivers and exploit his limitations as a 43-year-old who's always had mobility concerns.

Tampa's ability to contain Kansas City's pass-rushers could go a long way toward deciding the outcome.

Wagering Tips

The first tip isn't game-specific, but rather a general recommendation to always trust your gut.

Ultimately, those are your jelly beans—or whatever wagering currency you choose—on the line, so if you're living with the result, it better be one you're comfortable with.

As for this championship collision, the over seems like the move to make.

Brady and Mahomes are magicians with the football, and they have a wealth of weaponry around them. Neither ground game is special, which means the passers should be active to keep pace with another (and, key for this wager, killing the clock on all incompletions). Add non-extraordinary defenses to the mix, and this has all the makings of a boat race.

The smartest wagers aren't always the ones that pay off, but if you're following the numbers, this is where they'll lead you.

