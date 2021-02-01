DeVonta Smith, Jarvis Landry, More Stars to Participate in Call of Duty Tourney

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Misfits Gaming Group's Florida Mutineers are set to host the second annual In The Know Bowl, which will feature athletes and gamers playing in a 2-on-2 Call of Duty tournament.

The event will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday ahead of Super Bowl LV on Sunday. Hosted on InTheKnow.com, the tourney will feature names like Justin Jefferson, Chase Claypool and DeVonta Smith.

Here is a look at all eight teams:

Justin Jefferson and Josiah "Slacked" Berry

Chase Claypool and Colt "Havok" McLendon

Henry Ruggs III and Joseph "Owakening" Conley

Mark Ingram and Cesar "Skyz" Bueno

Jarvis Landry and Travis "Neptune" McCloud II

Stephen Jackson and Thomas "OGRE 2" Ryan

Sebastian Joseph-Day and Ricardo "Altura" Lugo

DeVonta Smith and Jordan "Legiqn" Payton



"My coach always says 'We Don't Feel Pressure, We Apply It,' and I'm looking forward to taking that mindset into the tournament," Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day said. "I've been playing Call of Duty for years now, and I'm really excited to take my talents to the next level and compete amongst some of the best in the game!"

The first In The Know Bowl took place last year, with Landon Collins and Cesar "Skyz" Bueno defeating Todd Gurley and Chance "Maux" Moncivaez in the finals. Bueno will look to defend his championship this year with Mark Ingram.