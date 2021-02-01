Chiefs vs. Buccaneers: Super Bowl 2021 Betting Odds, Favorite and Winner Picks

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading into Super Bowl LV as the betting favorites, and that's not a surprise. They're the defending Super Bowl champions, and they've lost only two games all season—and one of those came in Week 17 when they were resting most of their starters ahead of the playoffs.

But that's not to say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't end up victorious as the betting underdogs. They went on an impressive roll to open the playoffs, beating the Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers, all on the road, and they'll now become the first team to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium.

On Sunday night, the Chiefs and Bucs will go head-to-head at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., in the final game of the 2020 NFL season.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Sunday's game, including the latest betting information, a prediction for which team will end up on top and more.

Super Bowl LV Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Odds, Betting Information

Spread: Kansas City (-3)

Over/Under: 56.5 points

Moneyline: Kansas City -162 (bet $162 to win $100); Tampa Bay +143 (bet $100 to win $143)

Via DraftKings Sportsbook

Preview, Prediction

There's a lot of focus on the two quarterbacks in the Super Bowl LV matchup, and for good reason. One of them is a future Hall of Famer who is among the best in NFL history, while the other is a youngster who could be on that trajectory himself based on how he's started his career.

Tom Brady may be 43, but he's getting ready to make his 10th Super Bowl appearance. He's already won six championships in his career, more than any player in NFL history, and he could potentially extend that record by winning his seventh.

However, this Super Bowl is different than the previous ones for Brady, who spent the first 20 years of his NFL career with the New England Patriots before signing with Tampa Bay last offseason. He's trying to now lead the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since the 2002 season.

But Brady, a four-time Super Bowl MVP, will be going up against another quarterback who is the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Last season, Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title since the 1969 season, earning Super Bowl MVP honors a year after he was the NFL MVP.

Mahomes is still only 25, but he's quickly emerged as one of the top players in the league. This season, he's continued to impress and develop into a superstar, as he passed for 4,740 yards, 38 touchdowns and six interceptions in 15 games during the regular season.

However, Brady continues to play at a high level himself, having passed for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 regular-season games.

"Could you imagine if Michael Jordan had gotten his team to the [NBA] Finals when he was older against a young LeBron James?" former NFL quarterback and CBS analyst Tony Romo said, according to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press. "It would be the greatest thing in the history of sports. ... I think we actually might have that game."

It won't be the first time the two quarterbacks will go head-to-head. They've met four times before, with each winning twice. Mahomes has led Kansas City to victory in the past two games, including during Week 12 of the 2020 regular season in Tampa Bay.

The last time Mahomes and Brady faced off in the playoffs came in the 2018 season, when Brady led the Patriots to an overtime victory in the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City.

So, who will end up on top this time? Mahomes is the leader of a powerful Chiefs offense, but the Buccaneers have a strong defense. And while Tampa Bay's offense has a bunch of playmakers around Brady, Kansas City's defense has been playing well during the postseason.

Expect a close game with multiple lead changes and both teams' stars having an opportunity to make big plays. However, it will be Mahomes helping the Chiefs pull out a close victory for the second consecutive year.

Kansas City will be trailing late, but Mahomes will lead a touchdown drive to put it on top. Then, Brady and Tampa Bay's offense will run out of time while trying to come back to win, as the Chiefs will hold on for the victory, becoming the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles since Brady's Pats in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Prediction: Chiefs 33, Buccaneers 27

