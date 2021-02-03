The Best Player at Every Position in the 2020 NFL SeasonFebruary 3, 2021
The Best Player at Every Position in the 2020 NFL Season
Before the NFL hands out its awards Saturday, why not recognize the top performers at their respective positions?
We've had time to review the 2020 season and realized some players deserve more shine for exceptional campaigns. No one can dispute a handful of the top names, and some of those stars will take home hardware after the virtual awards ceremony. Yet a few standout playmakers flew under the radar.
Let's take a moment to highlight the cream of the crop. The selections below list the No. 1 player and an honorable mention across 11 positions.
Among the factors in rankings, we focused primarily on production, a player's impact within his unit, records set and games played.
Here are a couple of examples when determining between the best player and a close honorable mention. A lead receiver for a top-10 passing attack would have an edge over a wideout in a run-dominant offense. In that scenario, the former had a bigger impact at his position. A top-notch offensive lineman who suited up for 15 contests would rank higher than a peer who missed a quarter of the season.
Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC primarily because quarterback Aaron Rodgers had arguably his best year.
For the first time in his career as a starter, he completed at least 70 percent of his passes and threw for a career-high 48 touchdowns with just five interceptions.
Critics questioned the Packers' 2020 draft decisions. Green Bay didn't add a wide receiver to bolster a passing attack that ranked 17th for the 2019 campaign and selected quarterback Jordan Love in the first round.
Yet Rodgers carved up defenses without notable additions to the wide receiver unit. In his second year under head coach Matt LaFleur, he showed great command of the offense, finishing with the league's best QBR (84.3) and passer rating (121.5).
The Packers fell short of their Super Bowl aspirations, but Rodgers should win his third MVP award for an exceptional 2020 run.
He compiled more impressive passing numbers than dynamic Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who threw for 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Honorable Mention: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Running Back: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Derrick Henry became the first player to win consecutive rushing titles since LaDainian Tomlinson accomplished the feat between the 2006 and 2007 terms with the then-San Diego Chargers.
Despite dual-threat running backs such as Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook racking up yards on the ground and through the air, Henry still led the league in scrimmage yards (2,141) without much production as a receiver, catching just 19 passes for 114 yards.
Clearly, the Tennessee Titans run their offense through Henry, which forces extra defenders to step into the box and opens passing lanes for receivers downfield. Defensive coordinators know they have to game-plan for a 6'3", 247-pound running back going downhill, but the two-time rushing champion still ran for a career-high 5.4 yards per attempt.
One can argue no top-10 scoring team depended on its lead running back more than the Titans. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill had an efficient year, throwing for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions, but Tennessee ranked 30th in pass attempts and 23rd in yards through the air.
Honorable Mention: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Wide Receiver: Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
Davante Adams benefited from quarterback Aaron Rodgers' incredible year, but he deserves praise for his role as the obvious go-to option in a top-10 passing attack.
Adams had twice the number of receptions (115) in comparison to the Packers' No. 2 pass-catcher, tight end Robert Tonyan (52). Although opponents knew he would garner multiple targets in a game, the four-time Pro Bowl wideout led the league in receiving yards per contest (98.1) and touchdowns (18) with a 77.2 percent catch rate.
Adams earned his first All-Pro nod and made a strong case to put his name in the top-five wide receiver category going forward. For the 2020 term, he can claim the No. 1 spot thanks to his sudden release off the line of scrimmage, reliable hands and chemistry with Rodgers.
Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs led the league in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535), but Adams racked up numbers without a consistent No. 2 wideout behind him. No other Packers wide receiver had more than 33 catches. Diggs played alongside perhaps the best slot receiver in Cole Beasley, who made the second-team All-Pro squad.
Honorable Mention: Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Although complete tight ends can catch the ball and provide solid blocks on running downs, we'll focus on Travis Kelce's contributions in the passing game. In terms of receiving numbers, he blurred the lines between wideouts and tight ends.
For the 2020 campaign, Kelce was fifth in receptions (105) and second in receiving yards (1,416). The latter number set a record for tight ends, which topped his own mark from the 2018 campaign (1,336).
On Twitter, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle praised Kelce for "raising the bar all year."
As a pass-catcher, Kelce set himself apart from the rest. He's a prolific receiver in a 6'5", 260-pound tight end's body.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller gets an honorable mention with 107 receptions for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns. He topped Hall of Fame wideout Tim Brown for the franchise record in catches. Still, Waller has to make up ground on Kelce, who produced all-time numbers for his team and at the position.
Honorable Mention: Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
Offensive Tackle: Jack Conklin, Cleveland Browns
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari would've been No. 1 at the position if not for a knee injury (torn ACL) that cost him a quarter of the season. Instead, Jack Conklin finished on top, suiting up for 15 contests as a key cog in the Cleveland Browns' solid pass protection and third-ranked ground attack.
According to Pro Football Focus, Conklin only allowed two sacks through 999 offensive snaps. Dan Labbe of cleveland.com summed up the 26-year-old's first year with the Browns in one sentence.
"The mauler of a right tackle earned every penny the Browns paid him," Labbe wrote.
Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $42 million deal last offseason. With Conklin's ability to clear pathways for the Browns' ground attack, running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt would likely agree that the team made a great investment in the two-time All-Pro tackle.
Honorable Mention: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers
Interior Offensive Lineman: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
Quenton Nelson earned his third All-Pro honor in three years. He's arguably the most physical guard in the league. No statistic can prove that, but team owner Jim Irsay believes it. He talked about "The Big Q" in a press conference to wrap up the 2020 campaign:
"When you're coming to play us, you're coming to play 'The Big Q', and he is the guy that represents us out there. And everyone on this roster knows, he is the alpha male holding it down now. That is a tough guy…As far as leadership, and the type of team guy he is, it's off the charts. I mean he is why the Colts are a physical football team."
Nelson deserves a ton of credit for opening running lanes in front of rookie tailback Jonathan Taylor, who ran for 1,169 yards (third in the NFL) and 11 touchdowns. Also, the Notre Dame product allowed just one sack through 1,082 snaps this past season, per Pro Football Focus.
Indianapolis has a star on offense who embodies the team's physical spirit. The 24-year-old is clearly the Colts' best offensive lineman, which gives him the edge over Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio.
Bitonio plays with a strong supporting cast that features impressive rookie tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., two-time All-Pro tackle Jack Conklin and guard Wyatt Teller, who had a strong year, allowing just three sacks, per Pro Football Focus.
Honorable Mention: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns
Interior Defensive Lineman: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
Aaron Donald suits up at defensive tackle in a class of his own. He had a sixth consecutive All-Pro season, recording 13.5 sacks, which tied for second leaguewide, and 28 quarterback hits.
ESPN's Seth Walder tweeted "Donald is on his own planet" because of what he found in his analytical data. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year had the highest pass-rushing win rate among defensive tackles who saw the most double-teams.
Per Pro Football Focus, Donald recorded the highest pass-rushing win rate among all defenders at 25.1 percent in 2020. On top of that, he recorded 45 tackles, 27 solo and 14 for loss, which illustrates his impact on the Rams' third-ranked run defense.
Donald has a stronghold on the top spot at the position over DeForest Buckner, who moved the needle in his first year with the Colts, logging 26 quarterback hits and 9.5 sacks.
Still, Donald's pass-rushing dominance despite consistent double-team efforts against him separates the 29-year-old from his peers at the position.
Honorable Mention: DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts
Off-Ball Linebacker: Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears
This position group focuses on 4-3 linebackers and 3-4 inside linebackers.
Somehow, Roquan Smith has a case to fit under the Pro Bowl and All-Pro snub categories. The Chicago Bears defense ranked slightly outside of the top 10 in yards and points allowed, but the third-year pro's production speaks volumes.
Smith made plays against the run, while in coverage and as a pass-rusher. He finished with 139 tackles, the second-most tackles for loss (18), four sacks, seven pass breakups and two interceptions.
Digging a little deeper into Smith's pass-coverage production, he allowed just 5.8 yards per reception, a 63.3 percent completion rate, a 59.6 passer rating when targeted and zero touchdowns. The Georgia product performed at a high level in multiple facets of the game, setting a great example for every-down linebackers.
Smith's standout season doesn't seem appropriately appreciated in terms of recognition. He's the only player in the NFL who recorded at least 100 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions.
Six-time All-Pro Bobby Wagner is more accomplished than Smith, but he had a slightly less impressive year in coverage, allowing six yards per catch, a 64.2 percent completion rate, an 88.9 passer rating and two touchdowns for a defense that struggled through the first half of the season.
Honorable Mention: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
Edge-Rusher: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt should have an inside track to the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year award. He led the league in sacks (15), tackles for loss (23) and quarterback hits (41) as the most disruptive player for a top-three defensive unit. The fourth-year pro also broke up seven passes and snagged an interception.
Bud Dupree tore his ACL in Week 12, but Watt continued to wreck the pocket even though teams may have focused more on him down the stretch. He recorded four sacks between Weeks 13 and 16.
Steelers owner Art Rooney II seems prepared to open the checkbook for Watt in the offseason.
"In terms of T.J. Watt, it’s a good problem to have," Rooney said, per KDKA's Bob Pompeani. "We're obviously going to do what we need to do to make sure he stays on the team into the future."
Even if Watt doesn't take home the Defensive Player of the Year hardware for some strange reason, he's almost a lock to sign a massive deal in the near future. Because he led the NFL in sacks, quarterback hits and tackles for loss, no other edge-rusher comes close to him for the top spot.
Nevertheless, we should recognize Haason Reddick's strong 12.5-sack campaign, which included a five-sack performance against the New York Giants in Week 14.
Honorable Mention: Haason Reddick, Arizona Cardinals
Cornerback: Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins
Xavien Howard earned All-Pro recognition, and he's on the rise as one of the top cover men in the league. The ball-hawking cornerback made a strong statement this past season.
His league-leading 10 interceptions immediately stand out. He became the first player to rack up that many picks since Antonio Cromartie with the Chargers in 2007. That alone merits the utmost praise. The star cornerback also led the league in pass breakups (20).
In coverage, Howard allowed just a 51.5 percent completion rate, and quarterbacks had a 48.3 passer rating when targeting him. Those numbers are equally impressive to his number of interceptions and pass breakups. Wide receivers who think they can win 50-50 contested catches should avoid testing Howard in one-on-one situations.
New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson snagged nine interceptions and allowed a 59.0 percent completion rate and a 66.5 passer rating, but his coverage numbers are slightly behind Howard's in all three statistical categories.
Honorable Mention: J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots
Safety: Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs
Tyrann Mathieu's versatility makes him a special player in the secondary. More importantly, his ability to impact the game in various roles, whether he's lined up in the box, in center field or manned against slot receivers, propelled him to the top spot at the safety position.
As an eighth-year pro, Mathieu played some of his best football. He made most of his impact in coverage as one of the top safeties to roam on the back end. The three-time All-Pro logged a career-high six interceptions, which led all players at the position, returned one for a pick-six and broke up nine passes.
When tasked to step into the box, Mathieu can make clean tackles for stops. He finished second on the team in solo takedowns (48) and logged three tackles for loss.
Jamal Adams made a distinctive impact on the Seattle Seahawks defense through the 2020 season, setting a record for most sacks by a defensive back (9.5), but he missed four games and isn't well-rounded as a playmaker.
In coverage, Adams had just three pass breakups without an interception. Mathieu covers all bases at the position whether he drops back in coverage or plays downhill.
Honorable Mention: Jamal Adams, Seattle Seahawks