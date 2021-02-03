The Best Player at Every Position in the 2020 NFL Season

0 of 11

Before the NFL hands out its awards Saturday, why not recognize the top performers at their respective positions?

We've had time to review the 2020 season and realized some players deserve more shine for exceptional campaigns. No one can dispute a handful of the top names, and some of those stars will take home hardware after the virtual awards ceremony. Yet a few standout playmakers flew under the radar.

Let's take a moment to highlight the cream of the crop. The selections below list the No. 1 player and an honorable mention across 11 positions.

Among the factors in rankings, we focused primarily on production, a player's impact within his unit, records set and games played.

Here are a couple of examples when determining between the best player and a close honorable mention. A lead receiver for a top-10 passing attack would have an edge over a wideout in a run-dominant offense. In that scenario, the former had a bigger impact at his position. A top-notch offensive lineman who suited up for 15 contests would rank higher than a peer who missed a quarter of the season.