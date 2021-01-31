Jared Goff Trade Rumors: QB 'Had a Market,' Rams Took Calls Before Stafford Swap

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Jared Goff will reportedly be traded to the Detroit Lions in the deal sending Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, but according to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports, "multiple teams" made calls to the Rams to inquire about Goff.

Per that report, "This wasn't some throw-in. The Lions wanted him. He had a market. Around [the] NFL, Goff is regarded well."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.