    Jared Goff Trade Rumors: QB 'Had a Market,' Rams Took Calls Before Stafford Swap

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2021

    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
    Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

    Jared Goff will reportedly be traded to the Detroit Lions in the deal sending Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, but according to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports, "multiple teams" made calls to the Rams to inquire about Goff.

    Per that report, "This wasn't some throw-in. The Lions wanted him. He had a market. Around [the] NFL, Goff is regarded well."

                         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

