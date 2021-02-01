NHL Three Stars for January 2021February 1, 2021
NHL Three Stars for January 2021
The first month of the NHL's shortened 2020-21 season is complete. It's time to reflect on the players whose efforts stood out from the rest during the first 19 days of the schedule.
This was an unusual start for all NHL players. A two-week training camp left little time to shake off the rust and prepare for the season. Travel restrictions brought about by the pandemic forced a temporary regional realignment of divisions. The schedule was disrupted as the Dallas Stars, Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights had games postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks.
Despite the difficulties and adjustments, the league and its players have persevered. Several superstars, such as a pair of Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner, were among those who were particularly impressive.
Here are our NHL three stars for January 2021. We've also included several goaltenders, defensemen and forwards worthy of honorable mentions for their respective performances.
Honorable Mentions: Goaltenders
Philipp Grubauer, Colorado Avalanche
With Colorado Avalanche backup Pavel Francouz sidelined by a lower-body injury, Philipp Grubauer has carried the burden between the pipes. The 29-year-old appeared in all but two of his club's 10 games in January. He finished the month with a league-leading six wins, tied with four others for the shutout lead (two) and sported a stellar 1.75 goals-against average.
John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks
The Anaheim Ducks have a league-worst 1.60 goals-per-game average. If not for goaltender John Gibson, they'd be in worse shape in the Honda West standings. He was the third star for the week ending Jan. 24. Despite facing the second-highest shots against (254), he has a solid .921 save percentage and is tied with four others with a league-leading two shutouts.
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning
The Stanley Cup champions went 4-1-1 in their first six games thanks in part to Andrei Vasilevskiy. Winner of the Vezina Trophy in 2019, the 26-year-old played in all his club's games in January. He ended the month with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage.
Honorable Mentions: Defensemen
John Carlson, Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals suffered a blow when Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dmitry Orlov were among four players to miss four games because of COVID-19 protocols. Thanks in part to John Carlson, however, the Capitals went 3-0-1 during that period. Six of the 31-year-old blueliner's 10 points came in those four games, placing him among the leading scorers for defensemen.
Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
The runner-up for the 2020 Calder Memorial Trophy, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes is showing no early signs of a sophomore slump. With 11 points in as many games, the 21-year-old is jockeying for the scoring lead among NHL defensemen and is tied with forwards Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat as the Canucks' scoring leader.
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
Another young puck-moving defenseman, Cale Makar is also enjoying a terrific start to his sophomore campaign. With 11 points in his first 10 games, the 22-year-old is tied with Hughes for the league's points lead among defensemen. Makar is also in second place among Avalanche scorers.
Honorable Mentions: Forwards
Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals
Along with defenseman John Carlson, Nicklas Backstrom provided leadership and offense for the Washington Capitals when four key teammates missed four games because of COVID-19 protocols. During that period, the 33-year-old center netted six of his team-leading 13 points as the Capitals settled atop the MassMutual East Division.
Tyler Toffoli, Montreal Canadiens
Signed by the Canadiens as a free agent in October, Toffoli wasted little time making a big early impression with his new team. A center converted to left wing on the Habs' third line, the 28-year-old was the first star of the week ending Jan. 24 after tallying five goals and eight points in four games.
Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild
Kaprizov got off to a fast start to his NHL career with four points in the Wild's first two games. That effort earned him first-star honors for the week ending Jan. 17. With eight points, the 23-year-old Russian left winger is tied with New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith for the rookie scoring lead.
Third Star: Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
Part of the Toronto Maple Leafs' trio of young guns that also includes Auston Matthews and William Nylander, Mitch Marner enjoyed a terrific performance throughout January. His 14 points in his first 10 games lead the Leafs and tied for third with Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon among the NHL's scoring leaders.
Marner, 23, had five multi-point games in January, including a three-point effort against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 16. He's the Leafs' shooting percentage leader (22.7), is tied with John Tavares for the team lead in power-play points (six) and sits second to Matthews with two game-winning goals.
Thanks in part to Marner's efforts, the Leafs finished January atop the Scotia North Division with 15 points. His offensive exploits earn him our third star for the month.
Second Star: Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl fully emerged from the shadow of teammate Connor McDavid last season by winning the Hart Memorial Trophy, the Ted Lindsay Award and the Art Ross Trophy.
The 25-year-old center has picked up where he left off, sitting second among NHL scoring leaders with 21 points. He's the league leader in assists with 15, with six of those coming on Jan. 31 against the Ottawa Senators.
Draisaitl was a model of consistency in January with six multi-point games, and five of them came in his past five games. He's tied for the league lead in power-play goals (four) with four others. His 1.91 points-per-game average ranks second among players with five-plus games played in January, while his plus-minus (plus-10) is second-best among NHL skaters.
Draisaitl's performance in January serves notice that last season's output wasn't a fluke. While the Oilers are struggling with their goaltending depth and defensive play, his production is a big reason they still have a chance to win every game. It also earns him our second star for the month.
First Star: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is off to a fast start this season. With eight goals and 14 assists for 22 points in his first 11 games, the 24-year-old center finished the month as the NHL's leading scorer and our first star for January.
McDavid had six multi-point games during that stretch, including a four-point effort against the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 14 and five against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 31. His 2.00 points per game played rank first among players with five-plus games played. Of his 22 points, 12 came at even strength. His three game-winners ties him with Toronto's Auston Matthews for the league lead.
As a former winner of the Hart Memorial Trophy and Art Ross Trophy, McDavid is well established as an elite player. It's clear he's making an early push for another award-winning campaign.
Stats via NHL.com and current through Jan. 31, 2021.