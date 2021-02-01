0 of 6

Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

The first month of the NHL's shortened 2020-21 season is complete. It's time to reflect on the players whose efforts stood out from the rest during the first 19 days of the schedule.

This was an unusual start for all NHL players. A two-week training camp left little time to shake off the rust and prepare for the season. Travel restrictions brought about by the pandemic forced a temporary regional realignment of divisions. The schedule was disrupted as the Dallas Stars, Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights had games postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Despite the difficulties and adjustments, the league and its players have persevered. Several superstars, such as a pair of Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner, were among those who were particularly impressive.

Here are our NHL three stars for January 2021. We've also included several goaltenders, defensemen and forwards worthy of honorable mentions for their respective performances.