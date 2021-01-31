    NFL Rumors: Matthew Stafford Won't Receive New Rams Contract After Trade

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2021

    Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
    Lon Horwedel/Associated Press

    Matthew Stafford gets a chance to start fresh after his trade to the Los Angeles Rams, but the quarterback reportedly won't receive a new contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

    The Rams acquired Stafford in a reported trade with the Detroit Lions, sending back Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

    An extension was not part of the agreement as Stafford will have $43 million left on his contract over the next two years.

    It still appears to be a good situation for Stafford, who mutually agreed to part ways with the Lions this offseason after 12 years with the team, per Schefter.

    The 32-year-old has topped 4,000 passing yards in eight of the last 10 years, including one 5,000-yard season, but he hasn't found much team success in Detroit. He reached the playoffs three times in his career, going 0-3 in those appearances, while the team is coming off its third straight losing season.

    He will have a better chance of success in 2021, switching from playing alongside the worst scoring defense in the NFL to the best.

    Los Angeles went 10-6 in 2020 for its fourth straight winning season, including a trip to the Super Bowl just two years ago.

    Stafford might not get a raise with his new team but he will seemingly have a much better chance at finding success over the next two years.

