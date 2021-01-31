NFL Rumors: Matthew Stafford Won't Receive New Rams Contract After Trade

Lon Horwedel/Associated Press

Matthew Stafford gets a chance to start fresh after his trade to the Los Angeles Rams, but the quarterback reportedly won't receive a new contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Rams acquired Stafford in a reported trade with the Detroit Lions, sending back Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

An extension was not part of the agreement as Stafford will have $43 million left on his contract over the next two years.

It still appears to be a good situation for Stafford, who mutually agreed to part ways with the Lions this offseason after 12 years with the team, per Schefter.

The 32-year-old has topped 4,000 passing yards in eight of the last 10 years, including one 5,000-yard season, but he hasn't found much team success in Detroit. He reached the playoffs three times in his career, going 0-3 in those appearances, while the team is coming off its third straight losing season.

He will have a better chance of success in 2021, switching from playing alongside the worst scoring defense in the NFL to the best.

Los Angeles went 10-6 in 2020 for its fourth straight winning season, including a trip to the Super Bowl just two years ago.

Stafford might not get a raise with his new team but he will seemingly have a much better chance at finding success over the next two years.