Report: Jared Goff Was 'Ready for New Start' Before Rams' Matthew Stafford Trade

The Los Angeles Rams made a quarterback change Saturday after dealing Jared Goff and numerous picks to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Goff was "ready for new start" before the Rams dealt him, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who followed up with more reporting.

"What I know after reporting Stafford-Rams out the last few days: Stafford wanted this, the chance to maximize talent with McVay Rams determined but knew Goff's deal was only major hurdle. Goff was ready for new start, was railroaded by Rams, eager to remind what he can do."

ESPN's Jeff Darlington spoke with Goff on the record, and the writer relayed some of his remarks.

"Just talked to Jared Goff — he has already spoken to Lions coach Dan Campbell and several other members of the Lions' staff.

"Based on those conversations, they very clearly view him as their starter moving forward. Physical coming soon. Sounds like they're fired up to have him."

The move is a 180-degree turn for the Rams franchise, as Rich Hammond of The Athletic tweeted.

"I still cannot process this," Hammond wrote.

"The Rams went all-in on Jared Goff 17 months ago, a year earlier than they needed to pay him. Publicly raved about him. And now they had to give up an extra first-round pick just to get out of that contract. OK, well, it better work."

Goff signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension in September 2019. The 13-3 Rams had just finished off an NFC-winning season the year before, and Goff had his best year yet with a career-high 8.4 yards per pass attempt and 32 touchdowns.

However, Goff's pass yards per attempt has dipped to 7.2 this year, and he threw 12 fewer touchdowns (albeit missing the season's final regular-season game). He finished 23rd in the NFL in QBR and quarterback rating.

After the season, which saw the Rams go 10-6 and make the divisional round despite finishing 22nd in points per game, neither head coach Sean McVay nor general manager Les Snead would publicly commit to Goff being the team's quarterback.

The Rams ultimately felt compelled to make the change now, in essence gifting the Lions draft picks in exchange for taking on Goff's contract, as ESPN's Lindsey Thiry noted:

L.A. will now look toward Stafford to help the team reach its second Super Bowl in four years, with next year's game at its home field in SoFi Stadium.