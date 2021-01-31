Michael Jordan PSA Gem Mint 10 Rookie Cards Auction for Record $738K Each

Anonymous/Associated Press

The market for Michael Jordan trading cards remains extremely strong with more record-breaking auctions finalized on Saturday night.

Two Gem Mint 10 1986 Fleer Jordan rookie cards sold for $780,000 each only weeks after the PSA Gem Mint 10 record for a Jordan card was set at $150,000.

Here's how Goldin Auctions listed the cards:

"This supreme Michael Jordan collectible has been validated at the highest grade acknowledged by PSA, a distinction that less than two percent of all the examples ever submitted are qualified to claim. The reasons for the card's placement at such an elite status are readily apparent. This memento of the Chicago Bulls legend imbues physical superiority in every respect. Its corners, centering and print quality are profound in their integrity, and a shimmering layer of original surface gloss beautifully accents the card's unimprovable aesthetic. A legitimate, paragon showpiece from a sensitive and desirable release, in truly marvelous Gem Mint condition."

Jordan memorabilia began surging on the market again last year after ESPN aired the documentary series The Last Dance, which chronicled Jordan's run with the Chicago Bulls.

That sent collectors in search of Jordan gear, which led to prices soaring. And on Saturday, they once again reached new height, with Goldin Auctions seeing the cards' value skyrocket.