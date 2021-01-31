Projecting Deshaun Watson's Trade Value After Reported Stafford-Goff Deal

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The biggest winner in the reported Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade Saturday may end up being new Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio.

In order to add Stafford, the Rams sent their former first-round pick QB, two future first-round picks and a future third-round pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. According to Spotrac, the $22.2 million dead cap hit the Rams absorbed to move Goff is the highest for a single season in league history.

With Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson having reportedly demanded a trade, Houston is in a position to redeem an even bigger haul than Detroit got from Los Angeles.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle speculated on Twitter that for the Texans to "seriously consider" moving Watson, an offer would need to include at least three first-round picks to begin the conversation. It's not an irrational thought.

The three-time Pro Bowler is a perennial MVP candidate and has passed for 12,840 yards, 85 touchdowns and 28 interceptions over the last three years. By comparison, Stafford passed for 10,360 yards, 66 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.

Yet Caserio doesn't seem inclined to move Watson regardless of the QB's wishes.

"We have zero interest in trading the player," Caserio told reporters Friday. "We have a great plan, a great vision for him and for this team and his role on our team. We look forward to the opportunity to spend more time with him here this spring."

That may not be enough to convince Watson to stay in Houston.

The quarterback recently wiped his social media accounts of any reference to the Texans and appears more than ready to start over elsewhere.

Given Saturday's Stafford trade, Caserio could pull in a massive return for Watson.