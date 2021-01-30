Rams, Lions Draft Picks After Reported Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff Trade

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions have reportedly dealt quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for signal-caller Jared Goff, two future first-round picks and a third-round draft choice, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The trade cannot be official until March 17, which marks the start of the new league year, per Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network provided the draft-pick breakdown:

Here's how the Rams' and Lions' draft picks shake out in 2021, as of this moment (h/t Tankathon):

Rams 2021

No. 57 (second round), projected third-round compensatory pick (Lions hiring Brad Holmes), projected third-round compensatory pick (Atlanta Falcons signing Dante Fowler Jr.), team's own fourth-round pick (25th in round, TBD overall), projected fourth-round compensatory pick (Las Vegas Raiders signing linebacker Cory Littleton), team's own sixth-round pick (25th in round, TBD overall), team's own seventh-round pick (25th in round, TBD overall)

Lions 2021

No. 7 (first round), No. 41 (second round), No. 72 (third round), No. 89 (via Rams in Stafford-Goff trade), team's own fourth-round pick (seventh in round, TBD overall), team's own fifth-round pick (ninth in round, TBD overall)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Rams' 2021 first-round draft selection is in the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who received it as part of the deal for cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Jags also have the Rams' 2021 fourth-round selection.

The Cleveland Browns hold the Rams' fifth-round pick in 2021 by virtue of the Austin Corbett trade.

The Rams are expected to gain a pair of third-round compensatory draft picks.

The team lost edge-rusher Dante Fowler Jr. to the Atlanta Falcons via free agency last offseason, and that is expected to net the team an extra third-rounder, per Over the Cap.

Secondly, Los Angeles is supposed to get another third-rounder in 2021 after director of college scouting Brad Holmes left to become Detroit's executive vice president and general manager.

Peter Schrager of NFL Network explained why:

As Schrager noted, a third-rounder in 2022 will head the Rams' way as well. In addition, the Rams are also expected to net a 2021 fourth-rounder because the Las Vegas Raiders signed away linebacker Cory Littleton in free agency last year.

The Lions still own the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. They hold their second- through fifth-round draft choices in 2021 but dealt a sixth-round selection to the Dallas Cowboys for Everson Griffen and a seventh-rounder to the Seattle Seahawks.

Safety Quandre Diggs went to Seattle, who sent a 2020 fifth-rounder back the Lions' way.

As for 2022, the Rams no longer own their first-round or fourth-round picks, the latter of which was dealt to the Houston Texans in the Brandin Cooks trade. They own their selections in all other rounds and have a pair of seventh-rounders, with the extra one courtesy of dealing cornerback Aqib Talib to the Miami Dolphins.

They should also get an extra third-rounder due to Holmes agreeing to become the Lions' general manager.

Holmes will enjoy a pair of first-rounders in 2022 and 2023. The Lions have not traded away any of their picks in those years yet.