Rams, Lions Depth Charts After Reported Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff Trade

Rams, Lions Depth Charts After Reported Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff TradeJanuary 31, 2021
The first blockbuster deal of the NFL offseason has sent Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for quarterback Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated noted the Rams' interest earlier Saturday, putting L.A. alongside the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Washington Football Team and Carolina Panthers in the hunt for Detroit's star.
Unless they trade into the first round, this will means the Rams will have gone seven years without a first-round pick (2017-23) as parts of deals for Jared Goff, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Ramsey and Matthew Stafford (plus a trade down in 2019). Pretty unconventional. https://t.co/nnnrr3qxJS
Breer said the Lions wanted to move Stafford before the Super Bowl next week. The Rams made it possible with a deal likely to set the market for the Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson, who has also requested a trade, per Schefter.
Here's how Detroit and Los Angeles stack up moving forward, per ESPN.
Los Angeles Rams Offensive Depth Chart
QB: Matthew Stafford, John Wolford, Blake Bortles, Bryce Perkins
RB: Cam Akers, Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson Jr., Xavier Jones
WR: Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, J.J. Koski
WR: Cooper Kupp, Nsimba Webster
WR: Josh Reynolds, Trishton Jackson
TE: Tyler Higbee, Gerald Everett, Johnny Mundt, Brycen Hopkins
LT: Andrew Whitworth, Joe Noteboom, Rob Havenstein, Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
LG: David Edwards, Joe Noteboom, Coleman Shelton
C: Austin Blythe, Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton
RG: Austin Corbett, Jamil Demby
RT: Rob Havenstein, Bobby Evans, Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
Detroit Lions Offensive Depth Chart
QB: Jared Goff, Chase Daniel, David Blough
RB: D'Andre Swift, Adrian Peterson, Kerryon Johnson
WR: Kenny Golladay, Danny Amendola, Tom Kennedy
WR: Marvin Jones Jr., Quintez Cephus, Victor Bolden Jr.
WR: Mohamed Sanu Sr., Jamal Agnew, Geronimo Allison
TE: T.J. Hockenson, Jesse James, Hunter Bryant, Hunter Thedford
LT: Taylor Decker, Matt Nelson
LG: Jonah Jackson, Oday Aboushi, Logan Stenberg, Evan Brown
C: Frank Ragnow, Joe Dahl, Oday Aboushi, Russell Bodine
RG: Oday Aboushi, Jonah Jackson, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Joe Dahl
RT: Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Tyrell Crosby, Dan Skipper
The trade won't be official until the league calendar flips to the new year sometime in March, but there's no question Stafford provides a major upgrade over Goff—especially for a team that made the playoffs with the No. 1 defense in the league last year.
Here's how the two QBs measure up based on their last three seasons:
Stafford: 40 games, 10,360 yards, 66 touchdowns, 26 interceptions, 95.8 passer rating (missed eight games in 2019)
Goff: 47 games, 13,278 yards, 74 touchdowns, 41 interceptions, 92.3 passer rating
Detroit reportedly weighed more than six offers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but the willingness of the Lions to take on the remainder of Goff's four-year, $134,000,000 contract caused the Rams to go over the top with their offer.
The first major domino has fallen on the trade market. The effects will be felt for years to come.
