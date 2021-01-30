    Rams, Lions Depth Charts After Reported Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff Trade

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 31, 2021

    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, front left, meets with Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    The first blockbuster deal of the NFL offseason has sent Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for quarterback Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated noted the Rams' interest earlier Saturday, putting L.A. alongside the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Washington Football Team and Carolina Panthers in the hunt for Detroit's star.

    Breer said the Lions wanted to move Stafford before the Super Bowl next week. The Rams made it possible with a deal likely to set the market for the Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson, who has also requested a trade, per Schefter.

    Here's how Detroit and Los Angeles stack up moving forward, per ESPN.

         

    Los Angeles Rams Offensive Depth Chart

    QB: Matthew Stafford, John Wolford, Blake Bortles, Bryce Perkins

    RB: Cam Akers, Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson Jr., Xavier Jones

    WR: Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, J.J. Koski

    WR: Cooper Kupp, Nsimba Webster

    WR: Josh Reynolds, Trishton Jackson

    TE: Tyler Higbee, Gerald Everett, Johnny Mundt, Brycen Hopkins

    LT: Andrew Whitworth, Joe Noteboom, Rob Havenstein, Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

    LG: David Edwards, Joe Noteboom, Coleman Shelton

    C: Austin Blythe, Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton

    RG: Austin Corbett, Jamil Demby

    RT: Rob Havenstein, Bobby Evans, Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

         

    Detroit Lions Offensive Depth Chart

    QB: Jared Goff, Chase Daniel, David Blough

    RB: D'Andre Swift, Adrian Peterson, Kerryon Johnson

    WR: Kenny Golladay, Danny Amendola, Tom Kennedy

    WR: Marvin Jones Jr., Quintez Cephus, Victor Bolden Jr.

    WR: Mohamed Sanu Sr., Jamal Agnew, Geronimo Allison

    TE: T.J. Hockenson, Jesse James, Hunter Bryant, Hunter Thedford

    LT: Taylor Decker, Matt Nelson

    LG: Jonah Jackson, Oday Aboushi, Logan Stenberg, Evan Brown

    C: Frank Ragnow, Joe Dahl, Oday Aboushi, Russell Bodine

    RG: Oday Aboushi, Jonah Jackson, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Joe Dahl

    RT: Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Tyrell Crosby, Dan Skipper

         

    The trade won't be official until the league calendar flips to the new year sometime in March, but there's no question Stafford provides a major upgrade over Goff—especially for a team that made the playoffs with the No. 1 defense in the league last year.

    Here's how the two QBs measure up based on their last three seasons:

    Stafford: 40 games, 10,360 yards, 66 touchdowns, 26 interceptions, 95.8 passer rating (missed eight games in 2019)

    Goff: 47 games, 13,278 yards, 74 touchdowns, 41 interceptions, 92.3 passer rating

    Detroit reportedly weighed more than six offers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but the willingness of the Lions to take on the remainder of Goff's four-year, $134,000,000 contract caused the Rams to go over the top with their offer.

    The first major domino has fallen on the trade market. The effects will be felt for years to come.

