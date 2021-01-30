    Matthew Stafford Trade Talks Heating Up; Lions Could Move QB Before Super Bowl

    Adam Wells
    Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during the first half of an NFL football gameagainst the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
    Duane Burleson/Associated Press

    Even though NFL teams can't make transactions official until the new league year begins March 17, Matthew Stafford might know where he's going to play next season before the Super Bowl. 

    Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that trade talks for Stafford are "hot and heavy" right now. 

    Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there's "significant" interest in Stafford around the league and a deal could come together prior to Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7. 

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Jan. 23 the Lions and Stafford have agreed to part ways following multiple discussions since the end of the regular season.

    Schefter added Detroit is expected to receive "at least a first-round pick" in exchange for trading Stafford. The 32-year-old could be the first major domino to fall in an offseason that could see significant quarterback movement across the league. 

    In addition to Stafford, Schefter has since reported that Deshaun Watson has formally requested a trade from the Houston Texans. Philip Rivers has already retired after spending last season with the Indianapolis Colts. Drew Brees has yet to announce if he will return to the New Orleans Saints. 

    Dak Prescott, Mitchell Trubisky and Cam Newton are among the quarterbacks eligible for free agency this offseason. There are also teams that have a quarterback under contract for next season but might be looking for an upgrade. 

    Stafford's future is the easiest to parse out because of the mutual interest between him and the Lions in moving on. His contract is also affordable for teams, especially compared to other players at the position. The Georgia alum has cap hits of $33 million in 2021 and $26 million in 2022, per Spotrac

    Since being selected No. 1 overall by the Lions in the 2009 NFL draft, Stafford has thrown for 45,109 yards, 282 touchdowns and completed 62.6 percent of his passes in 165 starts. 

