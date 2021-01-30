Super Bowl 2021: MVP Favorites and Predictions for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

2 of 3

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

While the quarterback matchup between Brady and Mahomes is clearly the highlight of this game, it won't be the only deciding factor. Other individual matchups are going to go a long way toward deciding this one.

One matchup to watch will be Tampa's dominant defensive line against Kansas City's injury-depleted offensive line. The Chiefs are expected to be without both starting tackles, as Eric Fisher suffered a torn Achilles in the AFC title game, while Mitchell Schwartz has been out since Week 6.

The Chiefs have survived injuries along the offensive line to this point because of their depth.

"In some cases we've had some young ones step in ... and we've had some older guys step in, and so that combination has been able to get us through some games here," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, per ESPN's Adam Teicher.

The Buccaneers defensive front—which ranked first against the run and helped produce 48 sacks during the regular season—can wreak havoc on a healthy offensive line. This matchup could get interesting.

Of course, Brady and the Buccaneers will have their hands full with a capable Chiefs defensive front, too. The tandem of Chris Jones and Frank Clark is fully capable of wrecking a passing game plan.

Offensively, Kansas City is going to be tough to handle. While the Chiefs may find running room hard to come by, the speed of players like Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman could be a nightmare for Tampa's 21st-ranked pass defense.

If Mahomes can manage to buy time in the pocket, the Chiefs could force this game into shootout territory. While going toe-to-toe against Brady is never easy, it's a situation that would favor Mahomes and Kansas City.

Expect there to be plenty of game-changing defensive plays in Super Bowl LV but for Mahomes to put the game on his shoulders and pull out a close one late.

The Chiefs won by a field goal during the regular-season matchup, and that could well be the margin here.