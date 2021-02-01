NFL Teams Ready to Vault into Super Bowl Contention Next Year

1 of 6

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins quietly won 10 games in 2020, and it feels like that could just be the beginning.

That strong overall performance and plus-66 point differential was second only to the 13-win Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. And it was with a combination of Ryan Fitzpatrick and first-rounder Tua Tagovailoa splitting the snaps under center.

Working with the idea the Dolphins will stick with Tagovailoa and not make a wild move like trading for Deshaun Watson, the future looks good. The fifth overall pick completed 64.1 percent of his passes last year for 1,814 yards and 11 touchdowns against five interceptions.

Miami also boasts a top-10 cap number at $25.8 million and two first-round picks and five in the top 100. The earliest is the third overall pick courtesy of a trade with Houston, so that's the most significant of what could be many upgrades to the roster.

Winning 10 games was encouraging, and the next step is a serious playoff push.