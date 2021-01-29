    Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors: Rams Considered 'Viable Contender' for Lions QB

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 29, 2021
    Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) talks with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff after an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    Quarterback Matthew Stafford believes a pathway may exist for a trade to the Los Angeles Rams after he officially asked out of the Detroit Lions organization earlier this month. 

    Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Stafford considers the Rams a "viable contender," though the team will have to work around Jared Goff's four-year, $134 million contract before it can add Stafford's salary to the books. 

    Stafford has a salary cap hit of $33 million next season as well as a $26 million hit in 2022. That could prove tricky for a Rams team already pushing a payroll over $200 million in 2021. 

    There's also no question Los Angeles boasts the type of skill players on offense who could increase Stafford's value. Cooper Kupp, Josh Reynolds and Robert Woods are each legitimate big-play threats at wideout, while running back Cam Akers looks more and more like a future Pro Bowler. The rookie came on strong at the end of the season with performances of 171 yards, 131 yards and 90 yards in three of his final five outings. 

    Fowler notes the interest is seemingly mutual with Los Angeles having "explored" potential deals for Stafford. 

    It's unclear exactly what that type of acquisition would cost the Rams. With their championship window still open—thanks largely to its league-leading defense (281.9 yards allowed per game)—adding a marquee passer like Stafford would add some much-needed balance and give the team a big arm to pair with its speedy receivers. 

     

