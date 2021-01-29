Mike Pettine Reportedly Won't Return as Packers DC Next Season

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine will not return to the team in 2021, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Pettine's contract expired after the end of the 2020 season.

The Packers hired Pettine to replace Dom Capers in 2018. Green Bay's defenses have ranked 29th, 15th and 17th in Football Outsiders' Total DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) metric, respectively, from 2018-20.

Green Bay also ranked seventh-last in takeaways in the NFL last year with 18.

Pettine's defenses ranked 18th in yards allowed per game in 2018 and 2019 before finishing ninth this year. The Packers were No. 22, No. 9 and No. 13 in scoring defense, respectively, from 2018-20.

Pettine was previously the New York Jets' defensive coordinator from 2009-12. His Gang Green defenses largely shined, finishing top eight in yards allowed per game in each of his four seasons. He coached the Buffalo Bills' defense in 2013, and that unit ranked No. 10 in yards allowed per game.

Pettine parlayed that success into a head coaching gig with the Cleveland Browns, who went 10-22 in 2014 and 2015. He worked as a consultant for the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 before joining the Packers in 2018.

Green Bay's defense shined at times in 2020, notably allowing 18 or fewer points in five of their previous six games leading up to the NFC Championship Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Packers also finished tied for 10th with 41 sacks.

However, numerous secondary breakdowns propelled the Bucs to a 31-26 road win, including a 39-yard touchdown pass from Brady to Scotty Miller with no time left in the first half.

Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy criticized the Packers' defensive play call in that spot:

Green Bay did pick off Bucs quarterback Tom Brady three times, but big plays helped doom the Packers in defeat.

It was an ugly ending to the Packers defense's season, and Green Bay clearly feels the team needs a change.

Still, Pettine has found great success in years past, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get another shot at DC down the line for another franchise.