    Texans HC David Culley: I Know Deshaun Watson 'Is Going to Be a Houston Texan'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2021
    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson walks off the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    Houston Texans head coach David Culley isn't concerned about reports that Deshaun Watson has asked to be traded.

    During his introductory press conference Friday, Culley said he's certain Watson will be with the Texans in 2021.

    "The reason I'm in this position today is because I know [Watson] is going to be a Houston Texan," he said.

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Watson officially asked the Texans for a trade "weeks ago."

    Houston hired Culley as its head coach Friday. He spent the past two seasons as an assistant head coach, wide receivers coach and passing-game coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. The 65-year-old has been an assistant in the NFL for 26 years.

    According to Schefter, Culley's hiring "has not and will not alter" Watson's desire to be dealt.

    Even though Watson has reportedly expressed his desire to move on, the Texans aren't required to honor it. That could lead to a standoff between the two sides once training camp begins.

    Per Schefter, Houston can fine Watson $95,877 if he skips minicamp, $50,000 per day if he skips training camp and one week's salary for each preseason game missed.

    Watson is under contract through the 2025 season after signing a four-year, $156 million extension last September. The deal includes a full no-trade clause, giving him the ability to control where he ends up if Houston decides to move him.

    If the Texans shop Watson, the return in a trade could be astronomical. He's a 25-year-old quarterback who has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons and set career highs in 2020 with a 70.2 completion percentage, 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns.

