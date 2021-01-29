Report: Bucs, Chiefs Being Tested Twice Daily for COVID-19 Before Super Bowl 55

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, the NFL is taking extra precautions with COVID-19 testing.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, coaches and players for both teams receive two coronavirus tests per day.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed to Fowler that players receive a standard PCR test in the morning and a rapid PCR test in the afternoon each day.

