    Report: Bucs, Chiefs Being Tested Twice Daily for COVID-19 Before Super Bowl 55

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    As the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, the NFL is taking extra precautions with COVID-19 testing.

    Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, coaches and players for both teams receive two coronavirus tests per day.

    NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed to Fowler that players receive a standard PCR test in the morning and a rapid PCR test in the afternoon each day.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Related

      Predicting Bold Roster Moves 😯

      Which teams will roll the dice with aggressive offseason changes? 📲

      Predicting Bold Roster Moves 😯
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Predicting Bold Roster Moves 😯

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Panthers Will Be 'Aggressive' in Pursuit of Deshaun Watson

      Report: Panthers Will Be 'Aggressive' in Pursuit of Deshaun Watson
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Panthers Will Be 'Aggressive' in Pursuit of Deshaun Watson

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Best Landing Spots for Deshaun📍

      We updated and ranked our list of team fits from least to most likely after he officially requested a trade 📲

      Best Landing Spots for Deshaun📍
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Best Landing Spots for Deshaun📍

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Agholor Snapped in Locker Room

      Raiders WR was 'screaming' at teammates after Week 16 loss to Dolphins (The Athletic)

      Report: Agholor Snapped in Locker Room
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Agholor Snapped in Locker Room

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report