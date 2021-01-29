Report: Bucs, Chiefs Being Tested Twice Daily for COVID-19 Before Super Bowl 55

Report: Bucs, Chiefs Being Tested Twice Daily for COVID-19 Before Super Bowl 55January 29, 2021
As the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, the NFL is taking extra precautions with COVID-19 testing.
Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, coaches and players for both teams receive two coronavirus tests per day.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed to Fowler that players receive a standard PCR test in the morning and a rapid PCR test in the afternoon each day.
