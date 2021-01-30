Super Bowl 2021: Date, Point Spread and Prop Odds for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

In just over a week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LV. One of the most intriguing matchups in recent Super Bowl history, the game will pit longtime NFL king Tom Brady against the potential heir to his throne, Patrick Mahomes.

To put things into perspective, consider this: Mahomes has started 53 NFL games, including playoffs; Brady has started 44 games in the postseason alone. From an experience standpoint, this matchup isn't even close. Of course, experience alone isn't going to win a Super Bowl, and Mahomes has youth and elite physical talent on his side.

Both quarterbacks will have the benefit of upper-echelon receiving talent, with players like Tyreek Hill, Chris Godwin, Trevis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski highlighting the roster sheets. Meanwhile, star defenders like Shaquil Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul, Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed should keep this game from becoming a full-on shootout.

Here we'll examine the latest odds and over/under from DraftKings Sportsbook, along with our predictions and some top early props.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Super Bowl LV

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

When: February 7, 2021

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access

Line and Over/Under: KC -3, 56.5

Money Line: KC -159 (bet $159 to win $100), TB +140 (bet $100 to win $140)

Prediction: Kansas City 32, Tampa Bay 29

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes OVER 325.5 Passing Yards (-112)

While this game might not be a true quarterback shootout, there's still a strong chance that Mahomes has a prolific passing performance. This will likely be by design because of the strengths and the weaknesses of the Buccaneers defense.

The Buccaneers defense ranked first against the run during the regular season—both in terms of yards allowed and yards per attempt allowed (3.6). However, it ranked just 21st against the pass in terms of yards allowed.

If Kansas City wants to match its offensive strength against Tampa's defensive weakness—and it should—then that will mean putting the ball in Mahomes' hands early and often. This should lead to the reigning Super Bowl MVP topping 325 passing yards.

Mahomes passed for more than 325 yards seven times during the regular season and hit that number exactly last week against the Buffalo Bills.

Tom Brady UNDER 39.5 Pass Attempts (-112)

While it makes sense for the Chiefs to attack through the air, it makes less sense for the Buccaneers. While Kansas City ranked 14th against the pass during the regular season, it ranked 21st in rushing yards allowed.

Perhaps more importantly, the Buccaneers should be eager to avoid mistakes on the part of Brady. He tossed three interceptions last week against the Green Bay Packers, but Aaron Rodgers and Co. were unable to capitalize. That's unlikely to happen against Mahomes.

It's also worth noting that Brady threw multiple interceptions four different times during the regular season. Tampa went 0-4 in those games.

It would behoove the Buccaneers to avoid defensive playmakers like Jones, Sneed, Dee Ford and Charvarius Ward and to lean on lean on the ground game. If Brady passes for 40 or more times in this game, Tampa could be in trouble.

Darrel Williams UNDER 36.5 Rushing Yards (-118)

As previously mentioned, the Buccaneers boast a stellar run defense. This is one reason to take the under with Chiefs running back Darrel Williams—who only topped 36 rushing yards once all year with Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the lineup.

The other reason is that Edwards-Helaire is expected to be at or close to 100 percent on Super Bowl Sunday. The rookie running back made his return from a significant leg injury in the AFC title game and was named a full participant in practice Thursday.

Fellow back Le'Veon Bell should also be in the lineup next Sunday, which could further dilute the opportunities available to Williams.

Even if Williams were the leading back for this game, there's a chance that Tampa's defense would hold him below 37 rushing yards. In a committee situation, the under is the safer bet here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).



Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.