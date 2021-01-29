Nolan Arenado Trade Rumors: Cardinals, Rockies Discussing Deal for All-Star 3B

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Nolan Arenado may be on his way out of Colorado.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Thursday that the St. Louis Cardinals are "in discussions with the Rockies" about the third baseman, though "no deal appears close."

The 29-year-old is entering his ninth year in the league, but he is doing so off of his worst season since his rookie campaign in 2013. Still, he spent almost the entirety of the year playing through a shoulder injury sustained in the fifth game, per Rosenthal.

