    Ex-Marlins Owner Jeffrey Loria Reaches $4.2M Settlement over Stadium Dispute

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2021

    FILE - Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Marlins and the New York Mets in Miami, in this Tuesday, June 27, 2017, file photo. Former Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria reached a lawsuit settlement to reimburse local government $4.2 million for the cost of building Marlins Park, which opened in 2012. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
    Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    Jeffrey Loria, the former owner of the Miami Marlins, has agreed to pay $4.2 million in a lawsuit settlement, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). 

    Per that report, the payment of $3.637 million to Miami-Dade County and $563,000 to the city of Miami "stems from the $1.2 billion sale of the team in 2017 by Loria to Derek Jeter and his ownership group. In 2009, local government agreed to help pay for the ballpark in exchange for Loria's pledge to share profits if he later sold the team."

                         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: Cards Bringing Back Wainwright

      Veteran RHP will ink one-year, $8M deal with St. Louis as he enters his 16th season

      Report: Cards Bringing Back Wainwright
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Cards Bringing Back Wainwright

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Mets' Offer to Trevor Bauer Is 3-4 Years 👀

      NY’s offer is 3-4 yrs and ‘less than $36M AAV record,’ Dodgers could have ‘similar interest’

      Report: Mets' Offer to Trevor Bauer Is 3-4 Years 👀
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Mets' Offer to Trevor Bauer Is 3-4 Years 👀

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Cohen Reassures Mets Fans on His Involvement in GameStop Stock Frenzy

      Cohen Reassures Mets Fans on His Involvement in GameStop Stock Frenzy
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Cohen Reassures Mets Fans on His Involvement in GameStop Stock Frenzy

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      LeMahieu: Yankees Ready to Win World Series

      'Unfinished business'

      LeMahieu: Yankees Ready to Win World Series
      MLB logo
      MLB

      LeMahieu: Yankees Ready to Win World Series

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report