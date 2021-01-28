Ex-Marlins Owner Jeffrey Loria Reaches $4.2M Settlement over Stadium Dispute

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Jeffrey Loria, the former owner of the Miami Marlins, has agreed to pay $4.2 million in a lawsuit settlement, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

Per that report, the payment of $3.637 million to Miami-Dade County and $563,000 to the city of Miami "stems from the $1.2 billion sale of the team in 2017 by Loria to Derek Jeter and his ownership group. In 2009, local government agreed to help pay for the ballpark in exchange for Loria's pledge to share profits if he later sold the team."

