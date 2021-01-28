Tom Brady Says 1st Season with Buccaneers Has Been 'Magical' Ahead of Super Bowl

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Tom Brady has lived up to expectations in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The offense was the NFC's best passing attack (289.1 yards per game), while Brady racked up the third-most passing yards in the league (4,633). The franchise is one win away from its first Super Bowl title since 2002, and none of it is lost on the QB.

"As it's played out, I just thought, 'Wow, this has really been a magical year really for me as a player,'" Brady told reporters Thursday.

Brady earned his highest passer rating (102.2) since the 2017 season (102.8), threw for more yards than he had since 2015 (4,630) and reached 40 touchdowns for just the second time.

That he did it all at age 43 and in his 21st NFL season while joining a new offense makes it all the more incredible.

Asked about chasing Brady in free agency last offseason and the success he's seen this year, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians explained the team's mindset.

"You can't hit a home run if you don't swing for one," Arians said. "...That's how you live life. Are you going to sit in a closest ... or have some damn fun."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Now the 68-year-old is set to make his first Super Bowl appearance as a head coach. Fortunately, his quarterback has experience there to help him out.

Brady will start his 10th career title game next weekend and look to capture ring No. 7.