    Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan Tests Positive for COVID-19

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2021

    FILE - This Jan. 19, 2020 file photo shows Michael Strahan before the NFL NFC Championship football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, Calif. The former football great and
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Former NFL star Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19, as revealed on Good Morning America Thursday:

    The 49-year-old had not handled his usual hosting duties this week, and GMA's Robin Roberts revealed he was at home quarantining.  

    "He is also feeling well, looking forward to being back here shortly," George Stephanopoulos added.

    Strahan has appeared on Good Morning America since 2016 and currently hosts The $10,000 Pyramid. He also provides football analysis on Fox NFL Sunday, although he has worked remotely during the 2020 season.

    He is best known for his 15-year playing career in the NFL, all with the New York Giants. The seven-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

